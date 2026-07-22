DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Afghanistan appoint Rahmat Shah as new ODI and Test captain

Afghanistan appoint Rahmat Shah as new ODI and Test captain

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Afghanistan have named Rahmat Shah as the new captain of their ODI and Test sides after Hashmatullah Shahidi stepped down from the leadership role, according to the ICC website.

Advertisement

Rahmat, who made his international debut in 2013, brings extensive experience to the role, having featured in 128 ODIs and 12 Tests for Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Rahmat previously served as Shahidi's deputy during a successful phase for Afghanistan cricket, which included an impressive run at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

Afghanistan came close to reaching the knockout stage after securing notable wins over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. The team also achieved historic qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for the first time.

Along with Rahmat's appointment as captain, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been named vice-captain of Afghanistan's ODI and Test teams.

Advertisement

Rahmat Shah's first challenge as Afghanistan captain will come in the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, beginning on August 5.

Shahidi announced his decision through a post on social media on Wednesday. The left-handed batter did not specify the reason behind his decision while announcing his resignation on social media.

"Today I announce with full respect and consent that I am resigning as captain of my team at my personal decision. It was a great honour for me to perform this responsibility as a Captain. I am proud to have served alongside my team with honesty, unity and commitment. By the grace of Allah, with the efforts of the officials, coaches and players, we have achieved many victories, won important matches, defeated big teams and made the name of the team higher," Shahidi said, as quoted by ICC. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts