Afghanistan appoint Rahmat Shah as new ODI and Test captain

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Afghanistan have named Rahmat Shah as the new captain of their ODI and Test sides after Hashmatullah Shahidi stepped down from the leadership role, according to the ICC website.

Advertisement

Rahmat, who made his international debut in 2013, brings extensive experience to the role, having featured in 128 ODIs and 12 Tests for Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Rahmat previously served as Shahidi's deputy during a successful phase for Afghanistan cricket, which included an impressive run at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

Afghanistan came close to reaching the knockout stage after securing notable wins over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. The team also achieved historic qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for the first time.

Along with Rahmat's appointment as captain, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been named vice-captain of Afghanistan's ODI and Test teams.

Advertisement

Rahmat Shah's first challenge as Afghanistan captain will come in the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, beginning on August 5.

Shahidi announced his decision through a post on social media on Wednesday. The left-handed batter did not specify the reason behind his decision while announcing his resignation on social media.

"Today I announce with full respect and consent that I am resigning as captain of my team at my personal decision. It was a great honour for me to perform this responsibility as a Captain. I am proud to have served alongside my team with honesty, unity and commitment. By the grace of Allah, with the efforts of the officials, coaches and players, we have achieved many victories, won important matches, defeated big teams and made the name of the team higher," Shahidi said, as quoted by ICC. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)