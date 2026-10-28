Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 37 runs in 1st T20I as Ijaz Ahmadzai, Rashid Khan shine

Sharjah [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Afghanistan opened their T20I series against Zimbabwe with a convincing 37-run victory in the first match in Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Afghanistan posted 177 before dismissing the visitors for 140 in 19.1 overs to seal the match by 37 runs.

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Ijaz Ahmadzai and Rashid Khan starred with the bat, helping Afghanistan recover from an early collapse to set a challenging target.

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Afghanistan endured a difficult start after losing three wickets in the opening three overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 18 off 21 balls, while Ibrahim Zadran made five off six deliveries. Sediqullah Atal and Mohammad Akram also fell cheaply, leaving Afghanistan under pressure at 45/4.

Shahidullah Kamal anchored the innings with a valuable 46 off 42 balls, striking two fours and three sixes. He held the middle order together before Ijaz Ahmadzai changed the momentum with an explosive 52 off just 22 deliveries. Ahmadzai hit four fours and four sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 236.36 to give Afghanistan the acceleration they desperately needed.

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Rashid Khan provided the finishing fireworks, smashing 30 off 10 balls at a remarkable strike rate of 300. His innings included four sixes and a four, helping Afghanistan reach 177 before being bowled out in 19.5 overs. Noor Ahmad contributed six off four balls, while the lower order added valuable runs in the closing stages.

Zimbabwe began their chase needing 178 for victory but struggled to build sustained partnerships. Brian Bennett scored 13 off 18 balls, while Ben Curran managed seven off eight. Innocent Kaia offered some resistance with 24 off 26 deliveries, but Zimbabwe continued to lose wickets at crucial moments.

Ryan Burl was Zimbabwe's leading scorer with 32 off 24 balls, including two sixes, while captain Sikandar Raza added 17 off 13 deliveries.

Wessly Madhevere provided a brief burst of aggression with 17 off eight balls, but his contribution was not enough to revive the chase. Zimbabwe were eventually dismissed for 140 in 19.1 overs, falling 37 runs short. (ANI)

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