Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe to seal T20I series as Rashid Khan creates history with 200 wickets

Sharjah [UAE], October 30 (ANI): Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 19 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, with captain Rashid Khan scripting history by becoming the first-ever bowler to claim 200 wickets in the format.

The Afghan spinner reached the landmark in his 120th T20I appearance. England’s Adil Rashid is second on the all-time list with 171 wickets from 153 matches.

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Afghanistan’s victory was built on a remarkable batting recovery after a shaky start. Having been put in to bat, the visitors were left reeling at 5/4 inside the powerplay, before losing a fifth wicket in the ninth over.

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However, Azmatullah Omarzai and Ijaz Ahmadzai staged a sensational recovery, stitching together 142 runs. Their stand became the highest partnership for the sixth wicket or lower in T20I cricket.

Omarzai led the charge with a maiden T20I century, scoring 116 off a blistering innings. He became only the fourth Afghanistan batter to register a hundred in the shortest format. His knock featured 12 sixes and five boundaries, while Ahmadzai contributed a valuable 52.

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Their efforts propelled Afghanistan to 221/7 in 20 overs, marking the first instance of a team posting a 200-plus total in T20Is after losing its first four wickets for fewer than 20 runs. It was also Afghanistan’s third-highest total in the format.

In reply, Zimbabwe faced an uphill task and were under pressure early in their chase. Despite losing five wickets for 85 runs midway through the innings, the hosts continued to fight back in the final 10 overs.

Skipper Sikandar Raza spearheaded Zimbabwe’s resistance with his second T20I century, smashing five fours and nine sixes. However, his effort was not enough to take his side over the line as Afghanistan held on to secure a memorable victory.

The win not only handed Afghanistan an unassailable lead in the three-match series but also made the occasion historic for Rashid Khan, who became the first bowler to reach the 200-wicket milestone in men's T20I cricket. (ANI)

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