Afghanistan Cricket Board name squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan Cricket Board name squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025

ANI
Updated At : 08:30 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) National Selection Committee on Wednesday selected the squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, with Darwish Rasooli set to lead the team.

"Afghanistan Cricket Board's National Selection Committee today finalized AfghanAbdalyan's Squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be held from November 14 to 23 in Doha Qatar," said a statement from ACB.

"Darwish Rasooli, who captained AfghanAbdalyan to their inaugural title last year, will once again lead the team," the statement added.

The squad features 10 players from the squad that won the previous edition of the tournament, including the likes of Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Ishaq, Qais Ahmad and Nangyal Kharoti.

Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, who recently made his T20I debut and was part of all three games on the recent T20I series against Zimbabwe, has also been included in the squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

AfghanAbdalyan have been placed in Pool B, alongside Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A and Hong Kong, China. Their campaign will begin on November 15 against Sri Lanka A, followed by matches against Bangladesh A on November 17 and Hong Kong, China on November 19.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated: "AfghanAbdalyan have emerged victorious in the previous edition of the event and will be defending their title during this year's event in Doha. We cherish the memories from last year, and with the aim of retaining the title, we have named our squad. I am confident the team will perform well and bring pride to the nation once again."

Afghanistan's Squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025:

Darwish Rasooli (C), Sediqullah Atal (VC), Noor Rahman (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Faridoon Dawoodzai.

Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Sediqullah Pacha, Yama Arab. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

