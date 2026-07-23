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Home / Sports / Afghanistan likely to host India for 3-match T20I series in Delhi

Afghanistan likely to host India for 3-match T20I series in Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 07:18 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Afghanistan are likely to host India in a three-match T20I series in Delhi in September, with the matches expected to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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However, the schedule is yet to be officially confirmed.

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The series would mark the first occasion when Afghanistan host India on Indian soil. Afghanistan have regularly played their home matches in India, with Lucknow, Dehradun and Greater Noida serving as venues, but they have never faced India in a home series here, according to the report.

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For India, the T20I series is expected to fall between their Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Asian Games in Japan. The second Test against Sri Lanka is scheduled to conclude on August 27, while the Asian Games are set to begin on September 24, a week after the final T20I against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and India last met in June, when the Afghan side toured India for a one-off Test and three ODIs. India registered a massive innings and 300-run victory in the Test at New Chandigarh before completing a 3-0 ODI series sweep.

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India have struggled in recent white-ball cricket despite being the reigning T20 World Cup champions. They lost both T20Is against Ireland in Belfast in late June, followed by a 4-0 T20I series defeat to England, with one match washed out, and a 2-1 ODI series loss. India are currently in Zimbabwe for a three-match series.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have not played a T20I since the T20 World Cup earlier this year in India, where they won two of their four matches but failed to qualify for the Super Eight stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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