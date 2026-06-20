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Home / Sports / Afghanistan opts to bat against India in 3rd ODI as hosts eye clean sweep

Afghanistan opts to bat against India in 3rd ODI as hosts eye clean sweep

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ANI
Updated At : 01:23 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and has opted to bat against India in the 3rd ODI on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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With victories over Afghanistan in Dharamsala and Lucknow, India have already wrapped up the ODI series. India will aim to clean sweep the visitors, while Afghanistan will be desperate to avoid a whitewash.

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"We want to bat first today. It's always hot in India in this month. Wicket also looks good. It's dry and hard. Hopefully, we have a good start in the batting. In the last two games, we missed some areas and didn't play the way we have played in the past. Hopefully, we recover today and have good partnerships and bowl in the right areas. Four changes. Nabi is back, Azmat is playing," Shahidi said during the toss.

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"Looks like a very good wicket. Would've batted first as well. Was pretty hot in the last match, and it's going to be no different here. It's about being consistent in the areas we're looking at. We'll be chasing in this match, and chasing big scores consistently and comfortably is one area where we haven't quite ticked the box yet. That's what we'll be looking at today. Three changes. Prasidh, Harsh and Nitish Reddy are back," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.

Teams:

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Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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