Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe by seven wickets to complete 3-0 T20I series whitewash

Sharjah [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Afghanistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series after securing a convincing seven-wicket victory in the third and final match in Sharjah on Sunday.

Spinner Noor Ahmad was the standout performer, dismantling Zimbabwe's middle and lower order as the hosts were bowled out for just 79 in under 15 overs.

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After opting to bowl first, Afghanistan made an immediate impact, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai striking in successive overs to dismiss Zimbabwean openers Innocent Kaia and Brian Bennett.

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Abdullah Tarakhail then removed Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza to leave the visitors reeling at 13/3 in the fourth over.

Ryan Burl attempted to revive the innings with a fighting knock of 30 runs but was trapped LBW by Abdollah Ahmadzai.

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Noor then took centre stage, running through the Zimbabwean middle and lower order to trigger a collapse as the visitors were bundled out for 79.

In response, Afghanistan began their chase aggressively, with Mohammad Akram smashing 14 runs off just five deliveries before falling to Blessing Muzarabani. Sediqullah Atal continued the attacking approach, scoring 20 off 14 balls before being dismissed by Ernest Masuku.

Masuku struck again to remove Noor ul Rahman, giving Zimbabwe a brief opportunity to fight back.

However, Ibrahim Zadran (25 not out) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 not out) combined to guide Afghanistan home comfortably, sealing the victory with seven wickets to spare.

Afghanistan had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two encounters.

In the second T20I, Omarzai produced a sensational performance, smashing 116 off just 50 deliveries to help Afghanistan edge Zimbabwe by 19 runs. Despite a magnificent 106 off 56 balls from Raza, Zimbabwe fell short in their chase.

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan's charge in the series opener with an impressive all-round performance as the visitors registered a 37-run victory to take an early lead.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the two sides will now turn their attention to the longest format, with a two-match Test series scheduled to begin on 5 November. (ANI)

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