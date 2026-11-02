DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe by seven wickets to complete 3-0 T20I series whitewash

Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe by seven wickets to complete 3-0 T20I series whitewash

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:52 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sharjah [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Afghanistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series after securing a convincing seven-wicket victory in the third and final match in Sharjah on Sunday.

Spinner Noor Ahmad was the standout performer, dismantling Zimbabwe's middle and lower order as the hosts were bowled out for just 79 in under 15 overs.

Advertisement

After opting to bowl first, Afghanistan made an immediate impact, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai striking in successive overs to dismiss Zimbabwean openers Innocent Kaia and Brian Bennett.

Advertisement

Abdullah Tarakhail then removed Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza to leave the visitors reeling at 13/3 in the fourth over.

Ryan Burl attempted to revive the innings with a fighting knock of 30 runs but was trapped LBW by Abdollah Ahmadzai.

Advertisement

Noor then took centre stage, running through the Zimbabwean middle and lower order to trigger a collapse as the visitors were bundled out for 79.

In response, Afghanistan began their chase aggressively, with Mohammad Akram smashing 14 runs off just five deliveries before falling to Blessing Muzarabani. Sediqullah Atal continued the attacking approach, scoring 20 off 14 balls before being dismissed by Ernest Masuku.

Masuku struck again to remove Noor ul Rahman, giving Zimbabwe a brief opportunity to fight back.

However, Ibrahim Zadran (25 not out) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 not out) combined to guide Afghanistan home comfortably, sealing the victory with seven wickets to spare.

Afghanistan had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two encounters.

In the second T20I, Omarzai produced a sensational performance, smashing 116 off just 50 deliveries to help Afghanistan edge Zimbabwe by 19 runs. Despite a magnificent 106 off 56 balls from Raza, Zimbabwe fell short in their chase.

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan's charge in the series opener with an impressive all-round performance as the visitors registered a 37-run victory to take an early lead.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the two sides will now turn their attention to the longest format, with a two-match Test series scheduled to begin on 5 November. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts