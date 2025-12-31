DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Afghanistan unveils 15-member squad for T20 World Cup; Rashid Khan to lead

Afghanistan unveils 15-member squad for T20 World Cup; Rashid Khan to lead

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Rashid Khan set to lead the side.

Advertisement

The same squad will also feature in the T20I series against West Indies, starting January 19, 2026. The T20 World Cup begins on February 7 next year.

Advertisement

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib is making a comeback as also seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who is returning from a shoulder injury, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi, who missed the recent series against Bangladesh, will add strength to Afghanistan's pace-bowling resources.

Another notable swap sees Mujeeb Ur Rahman replace AM Ghazanfar in the squad. The latter has been named a reserve for the tournament.

Advertisement

"Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player, and his return boosts our team. We are also pleased to have Naveen Ul Haq back, which enhances the quality of our fast bowling. It was a tough decision to leave AM Ghazanfar out of the main squad, as his place made way for Mujeeb," ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said.

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, the first time they had gone that far in an ICC tournament.

Afghanistan are in Group D of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, and the UAE. The Rashid Khan-led side will start their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts