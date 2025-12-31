Afghanistan unveils 15-member squad for T20 World Cup; Rashid Khan to lead

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Rashid Khan set to lead the side.

The same squad will also feature in the T20I series against West Indies, starting January 19, 2026. The T20 World Cup begins on February 7 next year.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib is making a comeback as also seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who is returning from a shoulder injury, as per the ICC website.

Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi, who missed the recent series against Bangladesh, will add strength to Afghanistan's pace-bowling resources.

Another notable swap sees Mujeeb Ur Rahman replace AM Ghazanfar in the squad. The latter has been named a reserve for the tournament.

"Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player, and his return boosts our team. We are also pleased to have Naveen Ul Haq back, which enhances the quality of our fast bowling. It was a tough decision to leave AM Ghazanfar out of the main squad, as his place made way for Mujeeb," ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said.

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, the first time they had gone that far in an ICC tournament.

Afghanistan are in Group D of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, and the UAE. The Rashid Khan-led side will start their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi. (ANI)

