 Afghanistan win opening ODI against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan win opening ODI against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan win opening ODI against Sri Lanka

Photo for representation. File photo



Hambantota: Sri Lanka have several headaches ahead of their World Cup qualifiers in two weeks’ time after suffering a six-wicket defeat against Afghanistan today. Set a target of 269, Afghanistan got there with 19 deliveries to spare to take the opener of the three-match ODI series. Ibrahim Zadran was the hero for the visitors, top scoring with 98 runs.

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)
No medal for India on Day 2 as Sajan misses out

Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwal made a spirited comeback after trailing 0-7 but lost steam in the second period of his bronze medal playoff as India endured a medal-less day at the UWW ranking series event here today. Bhanwal, who was passive initially, lost quick points from ‘par terre’ position against China’s Rui Liu but logged five straight points to reduce the deficit. Liu, though, held on for a 7-5 win in the 77kg category. Vikas lost the 72kg bronze playoff to Georgia’s Otar Abuladze. In the women’s competition, Sonam Malik and Nisha Dahiya suffered first-round defeats while Priya lost her quarterfinal bout.

Nyon
Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee

Jose Mourinho was charged by UEFA today after being filmed aggressively cursing at the English match referee in a stadium garage after the Europa League final. UEFA said the Roma coach is charged for “insulting/abusive language against a match official” after Sevilla’s victory in Budapest this week. Taylor and his family were harassed and verbally abused by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest.

Geneva
Champions League final referee keeps job

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak apologised today for speaking at a business event tied to a far-right politician and was confirmed by UEFA to officiate next week’s Champions League final.

New Delhi
AIFF rejects Blasters’ appeal against Rs 4 crore fine

The All India Football Federation today rejected Kerala Blasters FC’s appeal against the Rs 4 crore fine imposed on them for misconduct and abandonment of their ISL playoff match against Bengaluru FC. The committee also rejected KBFC’s head coach Ivan Vukumanovic’s appeal against the fine of Rs 5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him.

Mangalore
Banarse reaches surfing final in Indian Open

Sugar Banarse came up with an impressive performance to reach the final of the women’s open category in the 4th Indian Open surfing tournament here today. The 17-year-old from Goa, who is looking to defend her title, collected the highest number of points (10.17). In the men’s open category, Srikanth D advanced to the semifinals after scoring the highest number of points.

Denver
Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic finished off another triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists and Jamal Murray scored 26 points and dished out 10 assists as Denver Nuggets made a statement in their first ever NBA Finals game, rolling to a 104-93 victory against the visiting Miami Heat. Agencies

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...


Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in city

Guru Nanak Dev varsity to conduct CET, centralised counselling for BEd course

Eight properties of tax defaulters sealed by MC

Man dies in accident on flyover

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

City Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers