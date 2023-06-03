Afghanistan win opening ODI against Sri Lanka

Hambantota: Sri Lanka have several headaches ahead of their World Cup qualifiers in two weeks’ time after suffering a six-wicket defeat against Afghanistan today. Set a target of 269, Afghanistan got there with 19 deliveries to spare to take the opener of the three-match ODI series. Ibrahim Zadran was the hero for the visitors, top scoring with 98 runs.

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

No medal for India on Day 2 as Sajan misses out

Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwal made a spirited comeback after trailing 0-7 but lost steam in the second period of his bronze medal playoff as India endured a medal-less day at the UWW ranking series event here today. Bhanwal, who was passive initially, lost quick points from ‘par terre’ position against China’s Rui Liu but logged five straight points to reduce the deficit. Liu, though, held on for a 7-5 win in the 77kg category. Vikas lost the 72kg bronze playoff to Georgia’s Otar Abuladze. In the women’s competition, Sonam Malik and Nisha Dahiya suffered first-round defeats while Priya lost her quarterfinal bout.

Nyon

Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee

Jose Mourinho was charged by UEFA today after being filmed aggressively cursing at the English match referee in a stadium garage after the Europa League final. UEFA said the Roma coach is charged for “insulting/abusive language against a match official” after Sevilla’s victory in Budapest this week. Taylor and his family were harassed and verbally abused by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest.

Geneva

Champions League final referee keeps job

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak apologised today for speaking at a business event tied to a far-right politician and was confirmed by UEFA to officiate next week’s Champions League final.

New Delhi

AIFF rejects Blasters’ appeal against Rs 4 crore fine

The All India Football Federation today rejected Kerala Blasters FC’s appeal against the Rs 4 crore fine imposed on them for misconduct and abandonment of their ISL playoff match against Bengaluru FC. The committee also rejected KBFC’s head coach Ivan Vukumanovic’s appeal against the fine of Rs 5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him.

Mangalore

Banarse reaches surfing final in Indian Open

Sugar Banarse came up with an impressive performance to reach the final of the women’s open category in the 4th Indian Open surfing tournament here today. The 17-year-old from Goa, who is looking to defend her title, collected the highest number of points (10.17). In the men’s open category, Srikanth D advanced to the semifinals after scoring the highest number of points.

Denver

Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic finished off another triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists and Jamal Murray scored 26 points and dished out 10 assists as Denver Nuggets made a statement in their first ever NBA Finals game, rolling to a 104-93 victory against the visiting Miami Heat. Agencies