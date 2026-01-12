DT
Home / Sports / Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi shares 53-run stand with son Hassan Eisakhil in BPL clash

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi shares 53-run stand with son Hassan Eisakhil in BPL clash

ANI
Updated At : 08:30 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
Sylhet [Bangladesh], January 12 (ANI): The father-son duo of 41-year-old Afghanistan veteran cricketer Mohammad Nabi and 19-year-old Hassan Eisakhil notched up a fifty-run partnership, marking a rare moment in cricket.

Batting together during the Dhaka Capitals vs Noakhali Express match, Nabi and Eisakhil joined hands to compile a 53-run stand in just 30 balls at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 season.

Eisakhil scored 92 runs for Noakhali Express, which proved to be a match-winning knock for his team as they reached 184/7 in the first innings, a target the opposition could not even come close to chasing. Notably, the BPL match was Eisakhil's first in the league. On the other hand, Eisakhil's father, Nabi, scored 17 runs. Together, the Afghanistan father-son duo stitched a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket in 30 balls.

Coming to the 22nd match of the BPL 2025-26, Noakhali Express secured a convincing 41-run victory over Dhaka Capitals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Choosing to bat first, Noakhali Express posted a formidable total of 184/7 in their 20 overs, anchored by Hassan Eisakhil's 92 off 60 balls and a rapid 48 off 25 balls from Soumya Sarkar.

Despite the best efforts of the Dhaka bowlers--led by Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam, with each claiming two wickets--Noakhali utilised on the 101-run partnership between Easakhil and Sarkar, posting a strong total.

In response, Dhaka Capitals' chase struggled to gain momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Saifuddin provided some late fireworks with a defiant 34 off 20 balls, including several boundaries in the closing stages, but he lacked significant support from the top and middle order.

Noakhali bowling unit, spearheaded by Hasan Mahmud (2-21 in 3.2 overs) and Mohammad Nabi (2-23 in four overs), remained disciplined throughout, eventually bowling Dhaka out for 143 in 18.2 overs.

This was Noakhali's second consecutive win in the tournament following a six-match losing streak. They still find themselves at the bottom of the BPL 2025-26 points table. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

