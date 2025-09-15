DT
PT
Home / Sports / Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to Injury

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to Injury

ANI
Updated At : 05:05 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI): Afghanistan seamer, Naveen-ul-Haq, has been ruled out of the ongoing Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 due to an injury. Haq is recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) medical team to participate in the remaining tournament.

Naveen will continue to undergo intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit. Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, who was previously in the reserves and recently made his international debut, has been added to the main squad for the Asia Cup 2025, as per a post from ACB on X.

Naveen-ul-Haq has played 48 T20 International matches for Afghanistan, taking 67 wickets at an average of 18.73 and an economy rate of 7.79, with best figures of 4/20.

Afghanistan started off their Asia Cup campaign with a massive win by 94 runs over Hong Kong in their Group B clash at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Half-centurions Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai were the stars with the bat, producing carnage in the final few overs for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in match nine of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 16. It's a must-win encounter for Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while Afghanistan will aim to continue their unbeaten run and strengthen their position at the top of Group B.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooq. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

