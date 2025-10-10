AFI: Junior athletes can stake claim for South Asian meet

A good performance during the five-day 40th National Junior Athletics Championships starting in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium will go a long way for young athletes to earn a place in the national squad for South Asian Senior Athletics Championships.

Advertisement

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, said that the body’s selection committee will also consider junior athletes for the South Asian championships that will be held at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda (Morabadi) Stadium from 24 to 26.

Advertisement

“The South Asian Senior Athletics Championships will act as an excellent exposure tour on the home soil for promising junior athletes. In addition to senior athletes, the AFI selection panel will consider youngsters in the national team,” Sumariwalla said in a statement.

Advertisement

More than 2000 athletes, including 950 female competitors will take part in various age groups during the five-day competition in Bhubaneswar.

“AFI’s talent identification team will be present throughout the duration of the competition to scout athletes having potential to excel at global level in future,” Sumariwalla revealed during a press conference on Thursday.

Advertisement

“The AFI has restructured the junior competition programme. Triathlon events have been introduced in the U14 category. There were some modifications in the U16 group too. Instead of Fosbury flop technique, high jumpers are allowed scissor style in the U16 group,” Sumariwalla explained.

The AFI has introduced UID Number (Unique Identification Number) and QR Code on the Bib Numbers in the age group competitions to check age fraud cases. “All this is being done to check cases of impersonation and overage at the junior level,” Sumariwalla added.