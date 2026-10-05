After Asian Games glory, India’s archers gear up for Archery Premier League in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): Fresh from a nine-medal haul, including five golds, at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, India’s archery stars will trade national colours for franchise jerseys as the second season of the Archery Premier League (APL) gets underway in Hyderabad on October 8.

That continental campaign produced individual breakthroughs and multiple gold medallists. Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Anil Mohod became the first Indian to win an individual Asian Games gold in recurve archery, while Jyothi Surekha Vennam helped India defend its women’s team gold and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav won two golds, as per a release.

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In Hyderabad, they will carry that form into separate franchise squads, competing alongside and against some of the world’s leading archers.

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Running until October 18 at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, APL Season 2 will feature 48 archers across six franchises, equally divided between men and women in recurve and compound events. The league’s 15-second shot clock adds another test, requiring archers to make quick decisions and deliver under pressure.

Kumkum and Sahil will join forces for Chero Archers, with Danish star Mathias Fullerton and two-time Olympian Atanu Das adding international and Indian experience. Their Asian Games success gives the franchise two in-form Indian contenders as it prepares to challenge for the title.

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Chola Chiefs will pair Asian Games double gold medallist Chikitha Taniparthi with Brazil’s Marcus D’Almeida. Four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari and World Championships silver medallist Rajat Chauhan further strengthen a squad that combines emerging talent with established names.

Defending champions Rajputana Royals will look to retain their crown with Tokyo Olympic champion Mete Gazoz and British compound star Ella Gibson. Asian Games gold medallist Ankita Bhakat, former world champion Ojas Pravin Deotale and Kushal Dalal add depth to their title defence.

Archery Premier League Director Anil Kamineni said, “India’s Asian Games success gives the second season an exciting backdrop. Fans will now see those medallists compete across rival franchises, alongside some of the best archers in the world. The quality of the squads and the demands of the 15-second format should make for a closely contested league, while giving Indian archers another valuable competitive opportunity.”

Mighty Marathas will bring together Asian Games silver medallist Dhiraj Bommadevara, Dutch compound star Mike Schloesser and Mexican Olympic medallist Alejandra Valencia. Parneet Kaur, Mrinal Chauhan and Madhura Dhamangaonkar strengthen the franchise’s Indian contingent.

Multiple Asian Games gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam will lead Kakatiya Knights’ challenge alongside Nico Wiener, Elia Canales and Asian Games silver medallist Neeraj Chauhan. World Cup stage gold medallist Ridhi also features in the squad.

Prithviraaj Yodhas will bank on Andrea Becerra and former Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma, with Matias Grande, Gatha Anandrao Khadake and Asian Games women’s recurve team gold medallist Kirti Sharma adding to their challenge.

Archery Association of India Secretary General Virender Sachdeva said, "The league will help Indian archers to build on their international performances through regular competition with Olympic and World champions, while inspiring the next generation to take up the sport."

For India’s Asian Games medallists, Hyderabad brings a fresh contest where national teammates become franchise rivals and global opponents become teammates, with continental success now giving way to the pursuit of the APL title.

APL Season 2 – Full Squads

KAKATIYA KNIGHTS: Nico Wiener (Austria), Elia Canales (Spain), Neeraj Chauhan, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Rohit Kumar, Avneet Kaur, Shivshankar Sakharam Landkar and Ridhi.

PRITHVIRAJ YODHAS: Matias Grande (Mexico), Andrea Maya Becerra Arizaga (Mexico), Abhishek Verma, Gatha Anandrao Khadake, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, Raj Kaur, Juyel Sarkar and Kirti Sharma.

RAJPUTANA ROYALS (Defending Champions): Kushal Dalal, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Ella Gibson (Great Britain), Swati Dudhwal, Mete Gazoz (Türkiye), Abhyuday Amol Pakhale, Ankita Bhakat and Sangeeta.

CHERO ARCHERS: Mathias Fullerton (Denmark), Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Prithika Pradeep, Jasveer Kaur, Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das, Casey Kaufhold (USA) and Kumkum Anil Mohod.

MIGHTY MARATHAS: Mike Schloesser (Netherlands), Aman Saini, Parneet Kaur, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Alejandra Valencia Trujillo (Mexico) and Simranjeet Kaur.

CHOLA CHIEFS: Rishabh Yadav, Rajat Chauhan, Alejandra Usquiano (Colombia), Chikitha Taniparthi, Marcus D’Almeida (Brazil), Pawan, Deepika Kumari and Yuktha Sri Kondapavuluri. (ANI)

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