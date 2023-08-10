After brutal 83, SKY admits to slide in ODIs

PTI

Providence (Guyana), Aug 9

With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, the Indian team management has asked swashbuckler Suryakumar Yadav to play at least 45-50 balls in the last 15-18 overs in the format in which his numbers are ordinary and he has “no shame in accepting that”.

After guiding India to a seven-wicket victory over West Indies with his brutal knock of 83 off 44 balls in their third T20I, which kept the five-match series alive, the batter was candid in his assessment of his poor record in the 50-over game.

“My ODI numbers are very poor and there is no shame in accepting that. Being honest is very important because everyone knows that, because we all talk about honesty. So, it is very important to stay honest about your performance. But what is more important is how to improve that,” Suryakumar said.

Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have advised him to play this format more.

“Rohit and Rahul sir have told me that this is the format that I don’t play much so you have to play it more and think about it: ‘If you are batting in the last 10-15 overs, think what you can do for the team. All we want from you is to play 45-50 ball if you are getting to bat in the 15-18 overs, play your own game’. It’s in my hand now how to change the responsibility into an opportunity,” he said.

In the ODI series against the Windies, he could not make his presence felt, managing scores of 19, 24 and 35 in the three matches.

So far, he has played 26 ODIs and scored 511 runs at an average of 24.33, a far cry from his T20I average of 45.6. In 2023, Suryakumar played 10 ODIs and scored an average of just 14 runs.

#Cricket