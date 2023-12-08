After chaotic buildup, Pakistan hope to focus on Australia Tests

Canberra, December 7

Whitewashed in each of their last five Test tours of Australia, optimism will be in short supply for Pakistan ahead of a three-match series starting in Perth next week, with new captain Shan Masood’s task made even more difficult by a depleted bowling corps. The last time Pakistan won a Test Down Under was in late 1995 when nearly half of the current side were not even born, and in Pat Cummins-led Australia they face the reigning world Test champions.

Masood inherited the Test captaincy from Babar Azam, who stepped down as all-formats skipper last month.

Pakistan were not exactly spoiled for choice for the role but in Masood they have a level-headed leader who can shoulder the burden of the Test captaincy while allowing Babar to focus solely on being the team’s batting bulwark.

A major concern for Pakistan is their bowling unit, which is usually their strong suit. Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has not looked the same since returning from a knee injury, while Naseem Shah is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Masood has asked for 400-plus totals from his batters. The Pakistan captain will hope to have set the tone for their tour with an unbeaten double hundred in the ongoing tour match here. — Reuters

#Australia #Pakistan