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Home / Sports / After drawing flak, FIFA relaxes water bottle policy for World Cup fans

After drawing flak, FIFA relaxes water bottle policy for World Cup fans

FIFA in a social media post said fans will be permitted to bring one, soft, plastic, 20-ounce (590 milliliter), factory-sealed, disposable water bottle into any match taking place in the United States or Canada

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New York, Updated At : 10:04 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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FIFA announced that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy that had barred spectators from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament's 16 stadiums across North America, including some with limited or no shade from the sun.

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FIFA in a social media post said fans will be permitted to bring one, soft, plastic, 20-ounce (590 milliliter), factory-sealed, disposable water bottle into any match taking place in the United States or Canada.

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In a video released by FIFA, Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said fans will still not be permitted to bring in hard sided, reusable water bottles "due to safety and security reasons."

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FIFA stated on Friday, "For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium."

FIFA's stadium rules had stated that fans could bring in a transparent, reusable bottle up to one litre, or 33.8 ounces capacity.

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On Thursday, the "Stadium Code of Conduct" update was criticised by an English fan group, which argued FIFA had given assurances on carrying empty plastic bottles to fill with freely available water at a tournament where heat and extreme weather are expected to be a factor.

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