London [UK], July 8 (ANI): After smashing records with his swashbuckling double hundred and a scintillating ton that ensured India's victory in the second Test against England, Indian skipper Shubman Gill will go into the third Test with a renewed sense of confidence and heightened expectations of his fans. He is on the cusp of several more records.

Having won Edgbaston frontier by a huge 336 runs, India will seek to continue the winning momentum in Lord's where they have lost just one Test in last three tours. The series in levelled one-one.

Gill, who has made a smooth transition to number four, a crucial position in the batting order that has been held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and could create history at Lord's.

Gill sits at the top of the run charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests, four innings at an average of 146.25 and an attacking strike rate of over 73, with three centuries and a marathon 269 (387 balls) at Edgbaston as his best score.

Just 18 more runs will help Gill become the batter with the best-ever England tour statistically, going ahead of Rahul Dravid's tally of 602 runs in four matches and six innings at an average of 106.33, with three centuries and a fifty back in 2002.

Gill could also outshine his idol Virat Kohli, who has the best South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) series by an Indian batter, with 692 runs in four matches and eight innings at an average of 86.50, with four centuries and a fifty. He is just 108 runs away from surpassing the widely respected batter who shocked the world with a Test retirement just before the series.

If gets another 169 runs, he will complete 6,000 international run-mark. In his international career across all formats, he has scored 5,831 runs in 110 matches and 139 innings at an average of 47.02, with 17 centuries and 25 fifties. His best score is 269.

If he scores another century at Lord's, he will become the 11th Indian to do so, joining the likes of Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Dravid, Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly.

Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul have also scored centuries at the famous venue. (ANI)

