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Home / Sports / After hat-trick heroics, Cristiano Ronaldo to miss AFC Champions League clash in Uzbekistan

After hat-trick heroics, Cristiano Ronaldo to miss AFC Champions League clash in Uzbekistan

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ANI
Updated At : 08:22 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 30 (ANI): Al Nassr are preparing for a tough continental tournament run away from home, with the coaching staff making some massive calls ahead of the Uzbekistan trip, which includes resting icon Cristiano Ronaldo for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Elite clash against Pakhtakor.

Cristiano stands just 15 goals away from the milestone of 1,000 professional goals, but despite a hat-trick against Al Kholood in their Saudi Pro League match, he will be missing the AFC Champions League clash against Pakhtakor on November 2.

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Al Nassr has been producing fine results in the Saudi League, winning their first nine games before drawing against Al-Ettifaq and resumed winning with victories over Neom and Al-Khaleej to reach 28 points. They sit second in the points tally, level on points with leaders Al-Qadsiah

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In the AFC Champions League, they beat Uzbekistan's Nasaf 3-1 in their second round, regaining momentum after a 4-0 loss to UAE's Al-Ain in their campaign opener. Their third-round match against Al-Wasl was postponed.

Ahead of the match, Ange Postecoglou has made some big changes, resting Ronaldo, along with France's Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman, as per a Saudi newspaper, "Arriyadiyah", report quoted by Goal.com.

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The tactic is to manage the key player's fatigue ahead of key matches, with several high-profile matches coming up across various tournaments. Al Nassr boss wants his boys to stay fresh ahead for the challenges ahead.

Abdulrahman Sufyani is one of the players getting to join Al Nassr as they hope to hold on to become table-toppers in Saudi Pro League and secure the AFC Champions League glory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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