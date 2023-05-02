After IOC rebuke, IOA cancels SGM

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 1

Stung by the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) rebuke, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has cancelled a special general meeting that was to be held on May 5. Kalyan Chaubey, who is the IOA joint secretary and is also the acting CEO of the body, was unavailable for comments.

The IOA had discussed changes to its constitution during its last executive meet on April 27. However, the IOC made it clear that it will not sanction any change in the constitution.

The IOA wanted to discuss objections to the new constitution after the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala in a hearing on April 5 had ordered: “... if any party seeks to file any objections or suggestions on the draft, this shall be done within a period of three weeks.” The next hearing will be on May 9.

The IOC had also insisted that the IOA promptly appoint a CEO, a post that was inserted in the new constitution in place of a secretary general. “It is very difficult to find the right candidate because the clauses are such. One has to have an experience of at least 10 years in a company whose turnover is Rs 25 crore. So that’s why we wanted to tweak this clause,” said an IOA source.

Giving voting rights to the State Associations is another of the changes that the IOA wanted to bring about.