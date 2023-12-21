After mix-up, Kings ‘pick’ right player

PTI

New Delhi, December 20

Punjab Kings today issued a clarification that they had picked the right cricketer during the IPL auction in Dubai, contrary to reports that they had bid for a ‘wrong’ player because of a confusion in the name.

Shashank Singh was bought close to end of the auction on Tuesday with franchises looking to add a few uncapped Indian players in the base price range of Rs 20 lakh.

When the auctioneer announced Shashank’s name, PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta raised the paddle and the cricketer was quickly sold. According to reports, the franchise later ‘realised’ that it had made a mistake and approached the auctioneer to reverse the deal.

A PBKS official told PTI that the right player had been picked and he was being scouted by the franchise for quite some time. “We have picked the right player. He was being scouted by us for quite some time. He is a 32-year-old player from Chhattisgarh who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2022 season,” said the PBKS official. “Reports are confusing him with a 19-year-old cricketer with the same name.” — PTI

Tough decision to replace Rohit: Jayawardene

Mumbai: Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians’ global head of cricket, admitted that replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the team’s captain was a tough decision but termed it a necessary call with future in mind. Pandya’s return to MI as captain had evoked sharp responses from the teams’ fan base, but Jayawardene asserted that Rohit will remain an integral part of the side. “It was a tough decision. It was emotional, to be honest. It’s fair on the fans as well (to react). I think everyone is emotional and we have to respect that as well. But at the same time, as a franchise, you have to make those decisions,” Jayawardene said.

