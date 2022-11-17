 After running in circles, India to make another 'fresh' start with New Zealand T20s : The Tribune India

After running in circles, India to make another 'fresh' start with New Zealand T20s

With the next T20 global event two years away, India have enough time to identify and groom the players for an attack-at-all costs approach displayed by England

After running in circles, India to make another 'fresh' start with New Zealand T20s

Hardik Pandya. PTI file



PTI

Wellington, November 17

Having not learned from their mistakes, India will aim to shed their archaic playing style for good with the help of a "young and fearless" bunch in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning here on Friday.

After the World Cup debacle in the UAE last year, India did adopt an aggressive batting approach but by the time the next edition came knocking, the top-order was found wanting and failed to take the attack to the opposition.

India found themselves running in circles as the wait for their first ICC trophy in nine years got longer.

With the next T20 global event two years away, India have enough time to identify and groom the players for an attack-at-all costs approach displayed by England.

Hardik Pandya, who could lead the team in the next T20 showpiece, will be captaining the side in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Stand-in head coach VVS Laxman has indicated that the management will be keen to add only T20 specialists to meet the requirement of the modern game. Though the focus has shifted to ODIs ahead of the World Cup next year, India would like to make most of the T20 games here and the nine more they play before the 50-over mega event.

Though Virat Kohli was in sublime touch Down Under, the lack of "intent" from Rohit and KL Rahul in the powerplay was criticised heavily. There is a strong possibility that all three will not play the shortest format till the 2024 edition, and therefore, India need to plan for the future.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will be the likely openers for the first game here but the management can also give Rishabh Pant another opportunity at the top of the order.

Though India are fielding a second-string team in New Zealand, the squad members still have a decent amount of international experience.

The highly rated Gill, who rose to prominence with his exploits in the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand four years ago, will be hoping to make his T20 debut here.

Kishan has already been tried at the top regularly over the past 12 months and the series presents him a good opportunity to make a strong case for the team's preferred opener.

Sanju Samson has been handed another chance and he would be desperate to make it count. The series also marks the return of Washington Sundar after his injury issues and he would be expected to deliver both with the bat and ball.

One major reason for India's T20 troubles has been their inability to take wickets in the middle overs through finger spinners. The New Zealand games could reunite the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, whose exclusion from the World Cup XI baffled many.

India also need an express pace bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah and on that front Umran Malik seems to be their best bet. He did not have the best of times on his maiden tour of Ireland and England and will be eyeing more accuracy, without compromising on raw pace.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh are expected to share the new ball, like they did in Australia. Harshal Patel, who warmed the bench in the World Cup, and Mohammad Siraj, could also get a game over the course of the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will field a near full-strength side under Kane Willamson. Like India, they, too, would be smarting from another loss in a World Cup knockout game, and would look to bounce back strongly.

The Black Caps will also be trying out fast bowlers in the absence of Trent Boult, who is unlikely to play all games after opting out of a central contract. Opener Martin Guptill, too, has missed out with Finn Allen joining Devon Conway at the top.

Williamson's strike rate was also questioned during the ICC event and he would be aiming to get back to his free-flowing best.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Match starts at noon (IST). 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

3
Punjab

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

4
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

5
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

6
Trending

WWIII trends on Twitter after 'Russian' missile hits Poland; memes galore amid unprecedented chaos

7
Chandigarh

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

8
Trending

‘Mainu Lengha Laide Mehnga…’: Disgruntled Uttarakhand woman calls off marriage over ‘cheap’ wedding attire from groom’s side

9
Himachal

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

10
Nation

Kangra painting to Phithora tribal art: PM Modi gifts slices of Himachal, Gujarat art to world leaders at G20 Summit

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

Besides, Rs 5.86 lakh in cash, foreign currency worth Rs 2,8...


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers of Jastarwal village near Ajnala oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

Amritsar: 150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Watch: Delhi cab driver’s fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi appears before Anti-Corruption Branch in poll ticket bribery case

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors