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Home / Sports / After Sanju Samson, Keralam finds another young star as Manav Krishna makes India U-19 squad

After Sanju Samson, Keralam finds another young star as Manav Krishna makes India U-19 squad

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ANI
Updated At : 12:13 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Kerala Under-19 captain and promising wicketkeeper-batter Manav Krishna has been selected for the India Under-19 Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIs and a couple of four-day Test matches in Sri Lanka.

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The Perurkada native earned the national call-up on the back of a prolific domestic season marked by explosive batting and impressive performances behind the stumps. Krishna scored 592 runs during the last Under-19 season and struck back-to-back centuries in the Cooch Behar Trophy, including a 189-run knock against Saurashtra and 144 against Hyderabad.

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Manav began his cricketing journey in Delhi before moving to Kerala at the age of 12. He went on to become captain of Kerala's Under-16 and Under-19 sides, earning recognition for his leadership and athletic abilities.

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On being named in the India Under-19 Test squad for the Sri Lanka series, Krishna told ANI, "I am a right-hand batter, wicketkeeper-batter, and I'm very happy to get selected for the Under-19 team. It had always been a dream and aim to play for India... I'm confident and, at the same time, nervous and excited. I started my career in Delhi, then came to Kerala at the age of 12."

One of the youngest players to feature in the 2025 Kerala Cricket League auction, Manav made his first-class debut for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy against Goa in January 2026. He was also part of the Kerala squad that toured Oman.

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The youngster, who won the 'Promising Youngster' award at the NSK Trophy, has undergone specialised training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE). His younger brother, Madhav Krishna, is also a member of Kerala's Under-19 team.

Manav is the son of Unnikrishnan and Anita. He trains under his coach, SS Shine, in Thiruvananthapuram. His rise from age-group cricket to the national team marks another milestone for Kerala cricket and adds to the growing list of young talents emerging from the state.

Speaking to ANI, his coach, SS Shine, said, "He is a hard-working player. He can adapt to all types of formats. When he was playing for the Under-16 team, I was the coach in the first year. At that time, he scored around two hundreds. After that, he went straight to the Under-19 team and scored around 600 runs. After that, he got into the NCA (National Cricket Academy). Regarding his keeping, he's absolutely a fast wicketkeeper. He's also very quiet and does not show aggression on the field." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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