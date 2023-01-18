After Sri Lanka high, India turn to New Zealand

Hyderabad, January 17
Having stirred a debate after being left out of the squad despite a world record double hundred, Ishan Kishan is set to play in the middle-order in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, beginning here tomorrow.
KL Rahul’s unavailability due to personal reasons opened up a slot for Kishan, who had to sit out of the Sri Lanka series despite turning heads against Bangladesh with the fastest double ton in the history of the ODIs.
No changes are expected to the opening combination against the Black Caps.
The big takeaways for India were the performances of the top-three and Mohammed Siraj’s ability to pick up wickets with the new ball.
