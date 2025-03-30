New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): After stamping his authority in the recently concluded Khelo India Para Games (KIPG), Jhandu Kumar has set a new target for himself, qualifying for the 2028 Paralympics, an official statement from KIPG said.

Jhandu, son of a vegetable vendor from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's former assembly constituency Harnaut, won gold medal at the recently concluded KIPG.

The powerlifter broke his national record on March 23 at the weightlifting hall of the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to top the podium in the men's 72kg category with a lift of 206 kg, the statement added.

Previously, Jhandu had broken Sudhir Kumar's national record of 192 kg with a lift of 205 kg at the Para National Championship held in Noida on March 17-18.

The 28-year-old has had polio-affected legs since birth. His para-sports journey began in 2017. Initially, he competed in shot-put and discus throw. At that time, he was unaware of para-powerlifting. In the F-55 category, Jhandu participated in several shot put and discus throw events and achieved success, but his destination lay elsewhere, so fate led him in that direction.

After an interesting but struggle-filled journey, he reached the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Gandhinagar. He began showcasing his talent under the guidance of famous para-coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu. In December 2023, he won silver in the powerlifting discipline during the inaugural edition of KIPG.

"I participated in shot put and discus throw at the district and state levels. I won gold medals every time," Jhandu told SAI Media.

"I had been interested in gym workouts from the beginning, and this helped me build my muscles. During a state-level championship held at Pataliputra Sports Complex in Patna, someone suggested I try powerlifting. After that, I also participated in able-bodied powerlifting events. I won a gold medal at an able-bodied event in 2022."

Adding to this, he said, "Until then, I didn't know about para powerlifting. Then, on the suggestion of my childhood coach, Gautam Singh (who runs The Rockstar Gym in Harnaut), I competed in my first para powerlifting event in Kolkata in 2022. There, I won a silver medal in the 65 kg category with a lift of 135 kg."

After Kolkata, Jhandu completely dedicated himself to para powerlifting. "After that event, I didn't think about any other sport. That same year, I participated in the National Championship held in New Delhi, but none of my lifts were successful. It started at 160 kg, and I couldn't win a medal. This was the event where Rahelu sir saw me and said he would soon call me to Gandhinagar."

Rahelu, who won a bronze medal for India in para powerlifting at the 2004 Athens Paralympics, kept his promise and called him to Gandhinagar within 15 days. Recalling his first experience upon reaching Gandhinagar, Jhandu said, "I felt like it was a completely different world. For a few days, I thought I wouldn't be able to manage, but gradually I adapted to it."

Subsequently, Jhandu won a silver medal with a lift of 157 kg in the 72 kg category at the first Khelo India Para Games.

"The first Khelo India Para Games gave me a new identity. My morale was sky-high," Jhandu recalled. "After that, when the second Nationals was held in 2024, I succeeded in winning gold with a lift of 187 kg. After this success, I visited my village for the first time."

Jhandu's dream is to win a medal for the country at the Paralympics. Through the Noida Nationals, he has already qualified for the World Championship to be held in Egypt in October (which is considered a gateway for the 2028 Paralympics), and now his complete focus is on qualifying for the Paralympics.

"I still have to compete in the World Championship and then in the Paralympics. I will work very hard for this. I will go to Harnaut to be with my family for a few days and then return to Gandhinagar to continue my hard work," said Jhandu.

Gautam Singh, owner of The Rock Star Gym in Harnaut, is Jhandu's initial coach. Gautam told SAI Media that Jhandu is very honest and hardworking. "He has reached this far with great difficulty. No one in his family had knowledge about sports, but he persisted. Currently, his father is ill, but I have kept this from him because it could affect his performance," said Gautam.

Rajinder Singh Rahelu, whose four disciples have established national records in the Khelo India Para Games, also praised Jhandu extensively. "He is a very disciplined young man. He works very hard. He has tremendous talent. I knew that he would do something special in the Khelo India Para Games this year. He has changed the colour of his medal, which is the result of his dedication and hard work," concluded Rahelu. (ANI)

