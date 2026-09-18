"After winning gold, naturally, there’s expectation": Indian Dressage athlete Hriday Chheda on India’s podium hopes at Asian Games 2026

Tokyo [Japan], September 18 (ANI): Hriday Chheda, part of India’s historic gold-medal-winning dressage team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, acknowledged the heightened expectations surrounding the squad ahead of the 2026 edition, but said the focus would remain on staying calm and delivering on the day.

The 20th Asian Games get underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday (September 19), with a strong Indian contingent featuring Olympic medallists and reigning champions across several disciplines. The Games will be held from September 19 to October 4, with athletes from 45 countries and regions set to compete across 43 sports and 469 medal events.

Advertisement

With a completely new team and Chheda riding a different horse, he recognised that the challenge would be different but remained hopeful of another strong performance and a podium finish for India.

Advertisement

“Last time, we came with no expectations. We were all young riders, and it was our first championship at that level. After winning the gold, naturally, there’s an expectation that we should be on the podium again. All I can say is that we want to give it our best shot and do everything we can to make that happen. For us, the key is to stay focused on the day, keep our calm and concentrate on doing our jobs well. If we can all put in a good performance, I think another podium finish is certainly possible," Chheda told ANI.

"It’s a completely different team this time. I’m the only rider from the last Asian Games, and I’m also riding a different horse, so it’s going to be a new experience for me as well. It’s a competitive field, but we’re looking forward to it. Hopefully, we can perform well and bring another good result home for our country," he added.

Advertisement

At the Hangzhou Asian Games, Chheda was part of India’s four-member gold-medal-winning dressage team alongside Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela. He has now been selected to represent India at the 2026 Asian Games, where he will compete alongside Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir and Jai Sud.

Chheda expressed his excitement at representing India at the Asian Games for the second time, while noting that the horses are still settling into their new surroundings after the team arrived in Japan. He said the focus is on adapting well, staying prepared and putting up a strong performance.

“I’m really excited for the event. It’s a great feeling to be representing the country for the second time at the Asian Games. We arrived in Japan two or three days ago, and the horses are still settling into the new environment. It’s also really exciting to be here in Tokyo, which hosted the Olympics. We’re looking forward to the competition and hoping to put up a strong performance," he said.

The journey to the Asian Games podium was far from an overnight success. India returned from the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games without a medal, but the four years that followed marked a significant shift in the preparation, exposure and development of Indian riders. That period laid the groundwork for the breakthrough that came at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Chheda highlighted the significant growth of equestrian sport in India since the team’s Asian Games gold in the previous edition, with more young riders now pursuing dressage at the highest level.

He stressed that the medal has helped make international success feel more attainable while bringing greater recognition and visibility to the sport, which he believes is crucial for its continued growth in the country.

"I think the sport in the country has already seen tremendous growth since our last Asian Games medal. There are many more youngsters taking up the sport and pursuing it at a higher level. They’ve seen that winning a medal in dressage is actually possible, whereas earlier, for many, it seemed like a distant dream," he added.

"Over the last three years, since the last Asian Games, I’ve seen many more riders and participants working towards competing at these higher-level championships. That definitely makes a huge impact on the sport. It also brings much-needed recognition and attention to equestrian sport in India. We’ve traditionally had less visibility in this sport, so the success brings more eyeballs to it, and I think that’s exactly what is needed to help push the sport forward," he concluded.

India finished fourth in the Hangzhou medal standings with 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, and will be aiming to maintain that momentum in Japan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)