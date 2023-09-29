Agarwalla’s personal high

PTI

Hangzhou: India’s Anush Agarwalla clinched a bronze medal in the individual dressage event, first ever for the country in this segment. Astride Etro, Agarwalla scored 73.030 to finish third and claimed his second medal of the Asiad. Bin Mahamad Fathil Mohd Qabil Ambak of Malaysia won gold with 75.780, while Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu of Hong Kong bagged silver with a score of 73.450.