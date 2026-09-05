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Home / Sports / "Age is just a number, having him in our team gives us confidence": Kishan hails Shami's intensity ahead of Duleep Trophy Final

"Age is just a number, having him in our team gives us confidence": Kishan hails Shami's intensity ahead of Duleep Trophy Final

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan praised star seamer Mohammed Shami’s exceptional intensity and energy ahead of the Duleep Trophy final.

Kishan said age is just a number and highlighted Shami’s hard work, wicket-taking ability, and strong form, adding that having an experienced bowler like him boosts the team’s confidence.

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In the ongoing Duleep Trophy, Shami has picked up five wickets at an impressive average of 28.80, with his best figures of 3/56.

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Kishan was speaking to the reporters in Chennai on the eve of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone.

"I feel age is just a number. If he is working hard, it doesn't matter - he has been doing so well. Having him in our team, it gives us a bit of more confidence when you have such bowlers in your team who can get you wickets and especially looking at Shami bhai this season, his intensity and energy have been very different," Kishan said.

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Kishan acknowledged that it can be difficult for Shami to maintain the same motivation in domestic cricket when he is not regularly playing for India. However, he said he can still see the hunger and determination in Shami, especially given his desire to return to the national team.

Kishan acknowledged that it can be difficult for Shami to maintain the same motivation in domestic cricket when he is not regularly playing for India. However, he said he can still see the hunger and determination in Shami, especially given his desire to return to the national team.

"It has been three years since that [2023] World Cup [when he was in excellent form]; it is hard when you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games; it is tough. But I feel I see that hunger in him because who better than me can judge about hunger right now?" Kishan added.

Kishan stressed that Shami remains highly motivated to make a comeback to the Indian team. He also praised Shami’s willingness to contribute as a senior player by offering advice and tactical suggestions while Kishan leads the side.

"I think he has that hunger and that motivation right now. He wants to do that comeback; he wants to be part of the Indian squad again, which you can see in him when he is trying to help me also when I'm leading the side... he is trying to come to me, give me options of what you can do right now, " Kishan concluded.  (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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