Dubai [UAE] March 9 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, cricket fans have gathered outside the venue stadium in Dubai in huge numbers to support their teams.

India will face New Zealand in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams were in Group A and faced each other in the group stage, where India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs. Varun Chalravarthy was announced as the player of the match for his brilliant fifer.

India was undefeated in the group stage, with six points, and New Zealand finished second with four points. Ahead of the match fans spoke to ANI regarding the final clash.

"...We are looking for a really exciting one today. We were in the finals last year, so I just think we need to change the tempo and have a good knock today. India should have a good one today," a fan told ANI.

Fans said they were excited for the final match and want Virat Kohli to perform well. They are also rooting for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravinder Jadeja.

Kishore, a fan visiting from Dallas, said, "I am here to cheer for Kohli. I hope he performs one more time. He was good in the quarter, I mean, against New Zealand, Pakistan, and Australia--and I hope he does well one more time and gives the Champion's Trophy back to India. We are all excited, cheering for Kohli, Rohit, and Jaddu. Hopefully, the trio will do well."

Veral from Mumbai said, "We love India, want India to make history, and want India to break the jinx of Sunday. Go, India, go Kohli."

One fan said that he believes that the cup is in India's hand and that India will avenge the MS Dhoni's 2019 World Cup semifinal runout against the Kiwis.

Asked about who would claim victory in the match one fan opined, "We are going to be Champions today. We will take revenge on New Zealand for Dhoni's runout. We have the Champions Trophy. We have seven batsmen: Rohit, Virat, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. All will play well today. The trophy will be in India's hands. We have the best captain."

"We are hoping that Rohit Sharma plays a captain's innings... We hope India will win and that it's not a one-sided game..." another fan said.

Prior to the game both teams arrived at the Dubai International Stadium earlier today with the security team ensuring that the security arrangements are all in place before the final match kicksoff later today. (ANI)

