Sunil Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): After Varun Chakravarthy left New Zealand exposed with his mystery spin, India captain Rohit Sharma feels the team selection is a "good headache" to have for the semi-final clash against Australia in the ongoing Champions Trophy, a contest he is "looking forward" to.

For the tournament's first two games, Chakravarthy patiently waited on the sidelines for his opportunity to shine. He finally received his call for India's final group-stage fixture against the Kiwis and delivered what was expected of him.

The seasoned ball tweaker remained a complete mystery for the Blackcaps throughout their 250-run chase. He cleaned up New Zealand's middle order by implementing his googly to its optimum effect.

With his match-winning spell of 5/42, Chakravarthy was crowned the Player of the Match, giving the Indian management a selection headache before their semi-final clash against Australia on Tuesday.

"We have the quality in our bowling to defend that total. (On Chakaravarthy) He has something different about him, so (we) wanted to try and see what he can offer. We haven't thought much about the next game, but it's a good headache to have," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

After a stellar performance, a new chapter is waiting to unfold in the fierce rivalry between India and Australia. The Baggy Greens are waiting for the Men in Blue to compete for a spot in the final.

Rohit emphasized the need to correct the mistakes before competing in a "great contest" against the ODI World Cup champions, Australia.

"Critical to possibly win every game and do everything right in a short tournament. It is important to correct mistakes quickly, and that's where we know if your team is going up or going down. It will be a good game," he said.

"Australia has a rich history of playing ICC tournaments well, but it is about us and what we want to do well on that particular day. It will be a great contest; I'm looking forward to that. Hopefully, we can stitch one towards us," he added. (ANI)

