Ahead of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings players and coaches perform pooja

The players and coaches of Punjab Kings performed pooja at New PCA stadium, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, ahead of IPL 2025.

PBKS will begin its IPL campaign on March 25 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Stadium. After playing another away game against Lucknow Super Giants, the team will return to Mullanpur to play two back-to-back home matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.