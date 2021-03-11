Ahlawat top Indian at 19th; Sharma, Sandhu lie 26th

Singapore: Young golfer Veer Ahlawat was the best performing Indian at tied-19 while SSP Chawrasia, Shubhankar Sharma, and Ajeetesh Sandhu lied at T-26th here at the International Series Singapore. Ahlawat, one of the early starters of the day, shot a 3-under 69 to be placed ahead of his compatriots, despite a closing bogey. The next best performing Indian after Ahlawat was Chawrasia, who closed birdie-birdie for a 2-under 70 card. On the other hand, both Sharma and Sandhu also shot a 2-under 70 and were the only ones to shoot under par.

Rabat (Morocco)

Morocco fires coach 3 months before World Cup

The coach who helped Morocco qualify for the World Cup was fired today, barely three months before the start of the tournament in Qatar. Vahid Halilhodzic was fired because of disagreements with the federation.

Kingston

NZ draw first blood against West Indies in T20I series

A solid innings of 47 by returning captain Kane Williamson and a dashing 33 from 15 balls by Jimmy Neesham propelled New Zealand to a 13-run win over West Indies in the first of three T20 Internationals. Neesham struck three fours from the last three balls and 23 runs from the last over of the innings as New Zealand made 185/5 after being sent in to bat at Sabina Park on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took 3/19 as New Zealand restricted West Indies to 172/7 in 20 overs. Agencies