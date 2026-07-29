Ahmedabad gearing up to deliver historic 2030 Commonwealth Games, says Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghvi

Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Tuesday said preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad are gathering pace, with the state working closely with international sporting bodies to deliver a historic edition of the Games.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Sanghvi highlighted Ahmedabad's efforts to showcase its sporting infrastructure and cultural heritage ahead of hosting the centenary edition of the Games in 2030.

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"The Ahmedabad Experience Centre is being inaugurated tomorrow evening. Sports federations and athletes from various countries around the world will be hosted there. It offers a chance to showcase Ahmedabad's culture, its infrastructure, and the facilities developed in Gujarat and India. Small interactive sessions have been organised, which will be attended by representatives from international federations and athletes," Sanghvi said.

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Emphasising the significance of the event for India, he added, "It is a matter of pride for all of us that the Commonwealth's centenary event is taking place in Ahmedabad, India. We are also set to organise several other international tournaments in Ahmedabad, making this visit crucial. We are moving towards delivering a historic sporting event, and our entire team is striving to collaborate with the international fraternity to ensure the best possible experience for these games in Ahmedabad."

Sanghvi also shared his thoughts on social media after attending competitions and interacting with the media in Glasgow.

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He wrote on X, "The Glasgow Commonwealth Games are underway, and the energy is truly inspiring! Today, interacted with the press media and witnessed the incredible spirit of the Commonwealth Games. With 10 medals already won, Team India is making the nation proud. Stay tuned for more interesting journeys."

His visit comes as Gujarat continues preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will mark the centenary edition of the multi-sport event.

Earlier this year in April, Sanghvi held discussions with officials from Commonwealth Sport during a high-level delegation's visit to Gujarat to review infrastructure plans and preparations following Ahmedabad's confirmation as host city.

The delegation, led by Commonwealth Sport President Dr. Donald Rukare, met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and inspected proposed competition venues as part of the planning process. Rukare also invited the Gujarat Chief Minister to attend the ongoing Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad, are expected to play a significant role in strengthening India's sporting infrastructure and bolster the country's ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, India has enjoyed a strong campaign in Glasgow, winning 11 medals so far -- two gold, six silver and three bronze.

India's medallists are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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