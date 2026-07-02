Ahmedabad hosts FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers Window 3

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 2 (ANI): Ahmedabad is hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers - Window 3, with the Indian men's basketball team taking on two formidable Asian opponents at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, from July 2 to July 5.

Advertisement

According to a press release from the Gujarat CMO, India opened its campaign against Qatar on July 2 before facing Lebanon on July 5 in what promises to be two crucial qualification matches.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said Ahmedabad is steadily emerging as a major sporting destination by hosting prestigious international events across disciplines. He noted that the city is welcoming another significant international tournament--the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers (Window 3)--at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, just a week after successfully hosting the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup at the same venue.

Advertisement

The 2026 AVC Men's Volleyball Cup was held in Ahmedabad from June 20 to 28, 2026, marking the first time India hosted the tournament.

"Ahmedabad is rapidly establishing itself as a premier sports hub. Hosting another major international basketball tournament within a week of the Asian Volleyball Championship reflects Gujarat's world-class sporting infrastructure and our commitment to promoting international sporting events in the state," Harsh Sanghavi said.

Advertisement

The fixtures form part of India's campaign in the Asian Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027. Led by head coach Scott Flemming, the Indian team is currently undergoing a rebuilding phase with a strong emphasis on developing young talent and gaining valuable international experience.

Ranked 76th in the world and 14th in Asia in the latest FIBA rankings, India will look to put up an improved performance after a challenging start to the qualification campaign. The home advantage in Ahmedabad is expected to provide a significant boost as the team aims to compete strongly against experienced opponents.

The Indian squad features several promising players, including Kanwar Sandhu, Pranav Prince, Princepal Singh, and Harsh Dagar, who have impressed in recent international competitions.

Basketball enthusiasts are expected to turn out in large numbers to support the national team as Ahmedabad hosts international basketball action over four days, with both matches carrying significance in India's quest to strengthen its standing in Asian basketball. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)