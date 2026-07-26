Ahmedabad marathon returns for landmark 10th edition on November 29

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Adani Sportsline on Sunday announced the opening of registrations for the landmark 10th edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon, to be held on November 29.

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Carrying forward its enduring theme, #Run4OurSoldiers, the marathon pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India's Armed Forces while bringing together thousands of runners united by fitness, community spirit and national pride, according to a press release.

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Over the past decade, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has grown into one of India's leading road-running events, attracting elite athletes, amateur runners, fitness enthusiasts and families from across the country.

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More than a race, it has become an annual community movement that encourages healthier lifestyles and brings people together through a shared sense of purpose.

The previous edition drew more than 24,000 participants, reinforcing the marathon's position as one of India's premier road races. Since 2022, the Ahmedabad Marathon has been featured on the Global Marathon Event List of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), while all race routes continue to be certified by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

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The landmark 10th edition will once again begin at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, taking runners along the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront and past some of Ahmedabad's most recognisable landmarks.

Over the years, the Ahmedabad Marathon has become more than a sporting event. Through #Run4OurSoldiers, it offers participants an opportunity to honour the courage, dedication and sacrifice of the men and women who serve the nation.

Reflecting on the landmark 10th edition, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer (CBO), Adani Sportsline, said: "The 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon marks an important milestone in our journey to build a stronger running culture in Gujarat. What began as an effort to encourage more people to embrace running has grown into one of the state's largest community sporting events. Opening registrations on Kargil Vijay Diwas makes this edition especially meaningful. Through #Run4OurSoldiers, we invite people to run in honour of the courage, dedication and sacrifice of our Armed Forces as we celebrate a decade of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon."

Participants can choose from four race categories designed for runners of all ages and abilities:

Marathon: 42.195 km

Half Marathon: 21.097 km

10 km

5 km. (ANI)

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