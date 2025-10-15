Ahmedabad recommended to host 2030 Commonwealth Games, final decision on November 26

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Wednesday announced that it has recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in 2030.

Ahmedabad will now be put forward for full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November 2025, according to a press release from the official Commonwealth Games website, which is also the official website of Commonwealth Sport.

The recommendation follows a rigorous evaluation process by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities on multiple parameters, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values.

Framed under the organisation's 'Games Reset' principles, designed to encourage innovation and collaboration, both Ahmedabad (India) and Abuja (Nigeria) submitted compelling proposals showcasing their readiness and vision to host the Games.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow factor' for athletes and fans alike, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, boasts a proud sporting history and a strong record of success at the Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. Amdavad's proposal emphasises India's commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport.

In addition, given the impressive and ambitious submission from Nigeria, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy to support and accelerate Nigeria's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034. This decision supports Commonwealth Sport's strategic commitment to secure the future Games pipeline and to host a Games in Africa.

Donald Rukare, Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, said, as quoted by the press release, "We are grateful to both India and Nigeria for the vision and commitment they have shown in developing proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Both proposals were inspiring, reflecting the scale of opportunity within our Commonwealth family. The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership. This is a significant milestone for the Movement as we look to our Centenary Games, and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow, where our members will make the final decision."

"The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and was united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent," he added.

Sharing her views on the same, P T Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association India, said, "It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India's world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth."

Katie Sadleir CNZM, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Sport, said, "Today's recommendation is strategically important for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. It builds on the platform that Glasgow 2026 will provide and sets a clear direction for the years ahead. The Centenary Games in 2030 offer an opportunity not just to celebrate 100 years of history, but to demonstrate how the Commonwealth Games can continue to evolve, creating meaningful impact for athletes, communities and nations across the Commonwealth." (ANI)

