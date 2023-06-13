Ahmedabad to host India-Pakistan World Cup match?

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

India will open their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Ahmedabad will host their much-anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan a week later, according to BCCI’s draft schedule for the tournament. The BCCI has sent the draft schedule to the ICC for approval.

According to sources, the semifinals will be held in Mumbai and Chennai, while Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19. As per the draft, the tournament will begin on October 5 with reigning champions England taking on last edition’s runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Pune, Lucknow and Dharamsala have been shortlisted as the venues.

India, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, will play their league phase matches across nine cities. They will take on Pakistan on October 15. Pakistan, meanwhile, will play their league matches across five cities.

Australia’s match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 29 and against England in Ahmedabad on November 4 are some of the other big fixtures.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament. With a little over four months left for the event to begin, there has been an unprecedented delay in releasing the schedule. The schedule of the last two editions was finalised over a year in advance.