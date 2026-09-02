Ahmedabad to make history as India hosts Hyundai World Archery Para Series 2026 for first time

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 2 (ANI): India is set to host the Hyundai World Archery Para Series (WAPS) for the first time, which will bring together over 100 athletes from 20 countries for five days, from September 5 to 9, 2026, at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, according to a Gujarat CMO release.

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The landmark event, organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI) with the support of the Government of Gujarat, Sports Authority of Gujarat and Sports Authority of India (SAI), will see some of the world's leading Para Archers compete across the Recurve Open, Compound Open, W1 and Visually Impaired categories.

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The event will be formally inaugurated on September 4, 2026, at The Forum - Hotel & Convention, near Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad. The ceremony will be graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

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"The opening ceremony, themed "Every arrow tells a story of courage," will celebrate the determination, resilience and sporting excellence of para-athletes, with the tournament showcasing precision and perseverance on an international platform,'' said Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, as per the release.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has emerged as a major hub for hosting international sporting events. The hosting of the international series in Ahmedabad is expected to further highlight Gujarat's growing profile as a destination for major sporting events and provide a global platform for para-archery,'' Sanghavi added.

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The competition will feature athletes from India, People's Republic of China, Great Britain, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Slovakia, United States of America, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cyprus, Czechia, Iraq, Russian Federation and Sri Lanka.

Among the leading Indian contenders are Paris 2024 Paralympic Champion Harvinder Singh, World Para Archery Champion and Paralympic medallist Sheetal Devi, Arjuna Awardee and World Para Archery medallist Rakesh Kumar, and Paralympian Shyam Sunder Swami

"It is a matter of great pride for the Archery Association of India to host the Hyundai World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad. Bringing the world's best Para Archers to India will provide our athletes with a world-class competitive opportunity while inspiring a new generation of athletes. The selection of Ahmedabad also reflects India's growing capability to host major international sporting events and our commitment to inclusive and accessible sport,'' said Arjun Munda, President, Archery Association of India.

"Hosting the World Archery Para Series in India is a significant milestone for the sport and for the growth of the Para Archery ecosystem. Bringing a global field to India creates an opportunity to showcase the quality of Para Archery to a much wider audience, while bringing athletes, coaches and the international archery community together on Indian soil. With over 100 athletes expected from across the world, the event will help build greater visibility for the sport and create stronger connections across the global Para Archery community,'' said Virendra Sachdeva, Secretary General of the Archery Association of India.

This is also an important step towards establishing India as a regular destination for international Para Archery. With India set to host international archery events in 2027, including the Asia Cup Archery tournament, this event adds to the momentum around India's growing role on the international archery calendar.

With Ahmedabad preparing to host athletes from around the world, the Hyundai World Para Archery Series 2026 is poised to put Gujarat in the global sporting spotlight while celebrating the remarkable stories of courage behind every arrow. (ANI)

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