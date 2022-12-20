Ahmed's haul sets England on course for sweep vs Pak

Karachi
England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed picked five wickets on his Test debut to put the team on course for a comfortable victory in the third and final Test against Pakistan. England need 55 runs to win and become the first Test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan.
New Delhi
ISL: Chennaiyin FC hold Kerala Blasters 1-1
Kerala Blasters’ five-match winning streak came to a halt after a 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin FC. agencies
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...