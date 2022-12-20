Ahmed's haul sets England on course for sweep vs Pak

Karachi

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed picked five wickets on his Test debut to put the team on course for a comfortable victory in the third and final Test against Pakistan. England need 55 runs to win and become the first Test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan.

New Delhi

ISL: Chennaiyin FC hold Kerala Blasters 1-1

Kerala Blasters’ five-match winning streak came to a halt after a 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin FC. agencies