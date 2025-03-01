Aiden Markram exits field with hamstring discomfort; Heinrich Klaasen takes charge

Karachi [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): Aiden Markram, standing in as South Africa's captain in the absence of Temba Bavuma, left the field due to discomfort in his hamstring during the match against England.

In his absence, Heinrich Klaasen assumed leadership responsibilities. The update was provided by the commentators on the broadcast, according to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Markram had taken over from regular skipper Bavuma for the game, who missed out due to an illness.

The extent of Markram's injury is not fully known.

While Markram will not come out on the field, he will bat in the second innings only if it is required.

England was 153/7 when the announcement was made in the 31st over of their innings. The Proteas were in command on the field and will secure a semi-final spot with just a win or a no result in the ongoing encounter.

The semi-finalists are confirmed for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India and New Zealand are into the knock-out stages from Group A, while South Africa have joined Australia in progressing from Group B.

The semi-final matches will not be confirmed until stumps on Sunday, though, after India and New Zealand face off in their final group game to decide who will top the group.

The first semi-final takes place on Tuesday 4th March at the Dubai International Stadium, with India as one of the teams.

That means New Zealand will play in the second semi-final on Wednesday, 5th March at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. (ANI)

