DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / AIFF announces rebranding of I-League to Indian Football League

AIFF announces rebranding of I-League to Indian Football League

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:35 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the rebranding of the I-League, the country's second-tier football competition, to the Indian Football League.

Advertisement

Taking to their official Instagram handle, AIFF wrote, "The All India Football Federation's Executive Committee, in an online meeting on Thursday, approved the rebranding of the I-League to the Indian Football League from the 2025-26 season."

Advertisement

"The Committee further ratified the charter for the Governing Council of the Indian Super League and the Indian Football League," added the statement.

Advertisement

Earlier this January, the owners and representatives of I-League clubs met with AIFF officials in New Delhi to propose the structure and operational framework for the upcoming I-League 2025-26 season.

It was proposed to form a Governing Council and a Managing Committee. This proposal will be placed before the AIFF's Executive Committee (EC). The charter for the Governing Council, along with the Management Committee's roles and responsibilities, will be presented to the EC for approval, as per the AIFF website.

Advertisement

Per the clubs' proposal, the I-League 2025-26 season will feature a two-stage format. Stage 1 will feature the participating clubs competing in a single-leg, home-and-away round-robin format.

In Stage 2, the teams are divided into two groups. Those that finished in the top half in Stage 1 will advance to a home-and-away championship round, while the bottom half will compete in a centralised relegation round. All points from the initial stage will carry over to preserve the league's competitive context.

The season is scheduled to commence on February 21, 2026. To ensure complete fairness, match scheduling is to be handled by an AI-based system to eliminate human interference. Furthermore, match production will be maintained in accordance with the standards established last season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts