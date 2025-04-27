AIFF embarrasses itself, hands over I-League trophy after CAS interim order

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) knowingly walked into an embarrassing situation, one that may earn the wrath of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

In an official ceremony held in Cavelossim, Goa, on Sunday, the AIFF handed over the I-League winner’s trophy to Churchill Brothers. Hours earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) had stayed the process.

Inter Kashi had approached the CAS after it disputed a result against Namdhari, which they lost 0-2 in January. Inter Kashi then protested suggesting that its opponent fielded a player — Cledson Carvalho da Silva, who should have been suspended after four yellow cards. The AIFF Disciplinary Committee then ruled the match as a forfeit against Namdhari and docked three points. However, the AIFF Appeals Committee stayed the decision to dock points.

The decision of the disciplinary committee means that Churchill Brothers finish the league on top with 40 points — which is a point more than Inter Kashi.

But, Inter Kashi officials had requested AIFF to delay the trophy presentation as they were awaiting an interim order.

Elizabeth Steiner, the deputy president of the Appeals Arbitration Division, CAS, in her Sunday order not only stayed the AIFF appeal committee’s order, but also ordered the football body not to declare the winners of I-League.

“The decision rendered by the Appeal Committee of All India Football Federation rendered on April 18 is stayed,” Steiner said in her order.

“The All India Football Federation is ordered not to declare the winner of the I-League 2024/2025 or organise a medal ceremony for the I-League 2024-25 until the present arbitration has been concluded,” she added.

Now embarrassed, AIFF wants the trophy back.

“We were aware that Inter Kashi had approached the CAS but we were under pressure to hand over the trophy after the appeal committee and court’s orders. The AIFF only got to know of the CAS order by 4.45 pm today and by that time the trophy presentation was over,” M Satyanarayan, the AIFF’s deputy secretary general, told The Tribune on Sunday.

“We are consulting our legal department and will shortly write to Churchill to return the trophy,” he added.