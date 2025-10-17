DT
Home / Sports / AIFF-FIFA Capacity Building for coaches 2025-26 programme concludes in Kolkata

AIFF-FIFA Capacity Building for coaches 2025-26 programme concludes in Kolkata

ANI
Updated At : 08:25 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The three-day AIFF-FIFA Capacity Building for coaches 2025-26 programme concluded successfully at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, earlier this week, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

The workshop brought together 27 coaches from across the country for a series of intensive theoretical and practical sessions designed to enhance their technical expertise, leadership skills, and understanding of modern football dynamics.

Tsering Angmo, Deputy Chairperson of the AIFF Women's Committee, addressed the participants during the workshop, sharing her insights on football development and encouraging coaches to continue their pursuit of excellence.

Over the course of the programme, instructors from the AIFF Coach Education Department, led by AIFF Technical Director Sabir Pasha, Head of Coach Education Vivek Nagul, and Coach Educator Jeddy Almeida, guided participants through classroom and on-field modules.

The programme was attended by 27 candidates, who worked on various modules across different sessions, like game model evolution, coach self-development and mentoring, talent identification, leadership and team management, and fitness and load management.

The programme concluded with a Certificate Distribution Ceremony, acknowledging the coaches' successful completion of the course.

Earlier this year, AIFF successfully conducted an Elite Coaches workshop in Mumbai from June 27 to 30, 2025, bringing together some of the finest coaching minds in Indian football. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

