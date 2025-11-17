AIFF introduces eligibility rules for Santosh Trophy

In a move aimed at curbing age-related fraud and ensuring equal opportunities for players across states, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has revised the eligibility criteria for its member associations. The change will take effect from the 2025–26 season, beginning with the Santosh Trophy.

According to Circular 59, the AIFF Competitions Committee has decided that only players born within the territory of a member association (state) will be eligible to represent that state in national football championships. This decision, adopted for implementation in the 79th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, was taken at a meeting held on 11 November. The circular was issued as state associations began preparations and trials to select their respective squads.

The Santosh Trophy is tentatively scheduled to commence in the second week of December, with the group stage to be held from December 5-12 and the final stage from January 1-20, 2026. Registrations have already opened, and all state associations have been directed to comply with the player registration, documentation, and selection deadlines — seven days prior to the first match of their respective group stage.

Following the announcement, debate has erupted on whether the decision will ultimately benefit or challenge state teams. “This move will certainly help local players,” said a coach, “but many children are born outside their parental state or later relocate with their families. For such players, representing their home state could now become difficult.”

However, others have welcomed the decision. “This is a positive step by the AIFF,” said Rishabh, a young player. “Earlier, we saw players from larger states joining smaller ones and later returning to their hometowns. This led to risks of age fraud, and some academies even charged hefty fees under the guise of training. The new rule will encourage states to nurture their own talent rather than rely on players from elsewhere.”

Each association may register a maximum of 40 players (advised to include four goalkeepers, as replacements will not be allowed later in case of injuries or other issues), with a minimum squad strength of 18. Up to two players can be registered under the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) or Players of Indian Origin (PIO) category. On the portal, the associations have to register the birth certificate or passport proving the place and date of birth of a player. It has also been decided that the squad size for the Santosh Trophy will be reinstated to 22 players for each stage of the championship. A maximum 22 players (minimum 2 goalkeepers) and six team officials for each stage. “For final round, the final selection of players shall be made from the initial list of 40 players registered before the group stage and no further player addition will be permitted,” read the criteria’s document.