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Home / Sports / AIFF introduces new competition format for Sub Junior Boys' and Girls' NFCs 2026-27

AIFF introduces new competition format for Sub Junior Boys' and Girls' NFCs 2026-27

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ANI
Updated At : 07:43 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has introduced a new competition format for the upcoming Sub Junior Boys' and Girls' National Football Championships 2026-27, with the aim of youth development and aligning existing grassroots pathways with global standards, according to a press release.

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Based on the FIFA U15 World Cup format guidelines, the revised structure intends to create a more dynamic and development-focused environment in an effort to enhance player growth, technical proficiency and intensity of competition at the youth level.

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Under the new format, matches will be played 8 v 8, with two halves of 20 minutes each and a five-minute half-time break. The pitch will measure 68 metres by 50 metres, with a standard goal size of 7.32 metres by 2.44 metres. An offside line will be marked at 23 metres.

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Unlimited rolling substitutions will also be permitted, allowing players to leave and re-enter the field multiple times. Substitutions may be made on the fly from the halfway line, while changes involving goalkeepers must be made during a stoppage in play.

The tournament schedule will feature consecutive match days, followed by a mandatory one-day rest period before the knockout stage begins.

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For squad selection, the participating teams may register up to 50 players in the AIFF Competition Management System (CMS). From this pool, teams must submit a final list of a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 16 players at least five days prior to the first match of their respective group. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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