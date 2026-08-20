AIFF rejects claims of financial penalty over ASEAN Cup withdrawal, says Brazil friendly 'exceptional opportunity'

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday rejected claims that India's decision to withdraw from the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 had resulted in a predetermined financial penalty or fine, while defending its decision to prioritise an international friendly against five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil.

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The AIFF said the decision to host Brazil at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium in October was taken through the appropriate institutional processes and described the fixture as an "exceptional opportunity" for Indian football.

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"The AIFF condemns the incorrect claims that its decision not to participate in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 has resulted in a predetermined financial penalty or fine," the federation said in an official statement.

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The federation also expressed concern over what it termed the public circulation of "unverified figures and claims" regarding its finances without supporting documentation.

India withdrew from the FIFA ASEAN Cup last week after the Brazil friendly, which was confirmed last month, created a scheduling conflict with the regional tournament. The AIFF has maintained that the opportunity to play Brazil warranted prioritising the high-profile international fixture.

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"The decision to host five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil was taken through the appropriate institutional processes, recognising the exceptional opportunity it presents for Indian football, the national team and millions of fans," the AIFF said.

The federation said the match could provide a significant boost to the national team while helping generate greater interest in Indian football.

"The match will give a morale boost to the Indian national team while driving fans towards Indian football, the impact of which is unquantifiable," it added.

The AIFF also stressed that the Brazil fixture was not a one-sided arrangement, describing it as a mutually agreed international sporting opportunity between the two football federations.

"The match is a mutually agreed international sporting opportunity between two football federations and should not be portrayed as a one-sided arrangement," the federation said.

The withdrawal from the FIFA ASEAN Cup had triggered questions over the financial implications of the decision, with claims circulating about a possible penalty. The AIFF, however, said such figures had no supporting basis.

"The AIFF is also concerned about the public circulation of unverified figures and claims regarding its finances without any supporting basis or documentation," it said.

The federation acknowledged the right to criticise its decisions but urged that any claims concerning its finances or use of funds be based on verified information.

"The AIFF respects the democratic right to express opinions on Indian football. However, statements concerning the Federation's finances and use of funds must be based on facts and verifiable information," it said.

The federation further warned that the circulation of factually incorrect claims could harm India's reputation and standing.

"The circulation of factually incorrect statements has the potential to adversely affect India's reputation and standing nationally and internationally," the AIFF said.

The federation added that it believed those making the claims had the best interests of Indian football in mind and "may be misinformed", while warning that it could pursue legal remedies if incorrect and defamatory claims continued to be knowingly published or circulated.

"Should the concerned person(s) continue to disseminate incorrect claims, the AIFF will pursue appropriate legal remedies against those who continue to knowingly publish and/or circulate false and defamatory statements," it said.

India's decision means the national team will instead focus on the much-anticipated Brazil friendly in October, with the match at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium expected to draw significant attention from football fans across the country. (ANI)

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