AIFF releases tentative fixtures of ISL 2026

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has come up with tentative fixtures of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, according to ESPN.
The ISL 2025-26 edition is set to kick off in Kolkata on February 14 with Mohun Bagan facing Kerala Blasters in the tournament's opener.
As per the tentative ISL fixtures, 91-matches will be played in the ISL tournament, with the grand finale to be held on May 17, with all seven games in the final gameweek being held simultaneously.
According to ESPN, the AIFF's fixture list is still tentative, released as part of clarifications in response to queries from prospective bidders for the federation's broadcast rights RFP.
On January 6, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on February 14.
Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season."We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters.
"In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added.
Before the announcement, AIFF held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the ISL dates would be announced soon.
The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee.
The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.
The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with. The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged the report and recommended that AIFF conduct the League.
Tentative list of fixtures for ISL 2026 as per ESPN:
February 14
Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata
Goa vs Inter Kashi, Goa,
February 15
Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan, Jamshedpur
Bengaluru vs Delhi, Bengaluru,
February 16
Odisha vs Punjab, Bhubaneswar
East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Kolkata,
February 19
Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin, Mumbai,
February 20
Goa vs Mohammedan, Goa,
February 21
East Bengal vs Delhi, Kolkata
Jamshedpur vs Punjab, Jamshedpur,
February 22
Bengaluru vs NorthEast United, Bengaluru
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City, Kozhikode,
February 23
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin, Kolkata,
February 24
Odisha vs Inter Kashi, Bhubaneswar,
February 26
Goa vs Delhi, Goa,
February 27
East Bengal vs Jamshedpur, Kolkata
Bengaluru vs Punjab, Bengaluru,
February 28
Kerala Blasters vs Inter Kashi, Kozhikode
Mohammedan vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur,
March 1
Odisha vs Chennaiyin, Bhubaneswar
Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, Mumbai,
March 5
East Bengal vs Goa, Kolkata
March 6
Odisha vs Mohun Bagan, Bhubaneswar
Jamshedpur vs Inter Kashi, Jamshedpur,
March 7
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, Kozhikode
Bengaluru vs Mohammedan, Bengaluru,
March 8
Mumbai City vs Delhi, Mumbai,
March 9
Punjab vs NorthEast United, Delhi,
March 13
Chennaiyin vs Mohammedan, Chennai
Delhi vs Odisha, Delhi,
March 14
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata
Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru,
March 15
NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur, Guwahati
Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City, Bhubaneswar,
March 19
Delhi vs Jamshedpur, Delhi,
March 20
NorthEast United vs Odisha, Guwahati
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Kolkata,
March 21
Mohammedan vs East Bengal, Jamshedpur
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab, Kozhikode,
March 22
Chennaiyin vs Goa, Chennai
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar,
April 3
Punjab vs Mohammedan, Delhi,
April 4
Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur
Goa vs Bengaluru, Goa,
5 April
Delhi vs Kerala Blasters FC, New Delhi
Mumbai City vs Odisha, Mumbai
7 April
Chennaiyin vs Inter Kashi, Chennai
9 April
Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur
10 April
NorthEast United vs Delhi, Guwahati
Goa vs Odisha, Goa
11 April
Chennaiyin vs East Bengal, Chennai
Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru
12 April
Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab, Kolkata
15 April
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Kozhikode
16 April
East Bengal vs Bengaluru, Kolkata
17 April
Chennaiyin vs Delhi, Chennai
Odisha vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar
18 April
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur, Kozhikode
Goa vs Mumbai City, Goa
19 April
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, Guwahati
20 April
Punjab vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi
23 April
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha, Kozhikode
24 April
NorthEast United vs Goa, Guwahati
East Bengal vs Punjab, Kolkata
25 April
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, Bengaluru
Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur
26 April
Delhi vs Mohammedan, New Delhi
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, Kolkata
28 April
East Bengal vs Odisha, Kolkata
1 May
Jamshedpur vs Goa, Jamshedpur
2 May
Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United, Bhubaneswar
Delhi vs Punjab, New Delhi
3 May
Mohammedan vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata
4 May
Odisha vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar
6 May
Punjab vs Chennaiyin, New Delhi
8 May
Mumbai City vs East Bengal
9 May
Goa vs Mohun Bagan, Goa
Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru, Jamshedpur
10 May
Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan, Kozhikode
NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin, Guwahati
11 May
Delhi vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi
17 May
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, Bhubaneswar
Kerala Blasters vs Goa, Kozhikode
Jamshedpur vs Odisha, Jamshedpur
Punjab vs Mumbai City, New Delhi
Mohun Bagan vs Delhi, Kolkata
NorthEast United vs Mohammedan, Guwahati
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru, Chennai (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
