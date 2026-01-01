AIFF releases tentative fixtures of ISL 2026

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has come up with tentative fixtures of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, according to ESPN.

The ISL 2025-26 edition is set to kick off in Kolkata on February 14 with Mohun Bagan facing Kerala Blasters in the tournament's opener.

As per the tentative ISL fixtures, 91-matches will be played in the ISL tournament, with the grand finale to be held on May 17, with all seven games in the final gameweek being held simultaneously.

According to ESPN, the AIFF's fixture list is still tentative, released as part of clarifications in response to queries from prospective bidders for the federation's broadcast rights RFP.

On January 6, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on February 14.

Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season."We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters.

"In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added.

Before the announcement, AIFF held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the ISL dates would be announced soon.

The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee.

The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with. The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged the report and recommended that AIFF conduct the League.

Tentative list of fixtures for ISL 2026 as per ESPN:

February 14

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata

Goa vs Inter Kashi, Goa,

February 15

Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan, Jamshedpur

Bengaluru vs Delhi, Bengaluru,

February 16

Odisha vs Punjab, Bhubaneswar

East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Kolkata,

February 19

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin, Mumbai,

February 20

Goa vs Mohammedan, Goa,

February 21

East Bengal vs Delhi, Kolkata

Jamshedpur vs Punjab, Jamshedpur,

February 22

Bengaluru vs NorthEast United, Bengaluru

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City, Kozhikode,

February 23

Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin, Kolkata,

February 24

Odisha vs Inter Kashi, Bhubaneswar,

February 26

Goa vs Delhi, Goa,

February 27

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur, Kolkata

Bengaluru vs Punjab, Bengaluru,

February 28

Kerala Blasters vs Inter Kashi, Kozhikode

Mohammedan vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur,

March 1

Odisha vs Chennaiyin, Bhubaneswar

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, Mumbai,

March 5

East Bengal vs Goa, Kolkata

March 6

Odisha vs Mohun Bagan, Bhubaneswar

Jamshedpur vs Inter Kashi, Jamshedpur,

March 7

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, Kozhikode

Bengaluru vs Mohammedan, Bengaluru,

March 8

Mumbai City vs Delhi, Mumbai,

March 9

Punjab vs NorthEast United, Delhi,

March 13

Chennaiyin vs Mohammedan, Chennai

Delhi vs Odisha, Delhi,

March 14

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata

Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru,

March 15

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur, Guwahati

Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City, Bhubaneswar,

March 19

Delhi vs Jamshedpur, Delhi,

March 20

NorthEast United vs Odisha, Guwahati

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Kolkata,

March 21

Mohammedan vs East Bengal, Jamshedpur

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab, Kozhikode,

March 22

Chennaiyin vs Goa, Chennai

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar,

April 3

Punjab vs Mohammedan, Delhi,

April 4

Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur

Goa vs Bengaluru, Goa,

5 April

Delhi vs Kerala Blasters FC, New Delhi

Mumbai City vs Odisha, Mumbai

7 April

Chennaiyin vs Inter Kashi, Chennai

9 April

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur

10 April

NorthEast United vs Delhi, Guwahati

Goa vs Odisha, Goa

11 April

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal, Chennai

Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru

12 April

Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab, Kolkata

15 April

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Kozhikode

16 April

East Bengal vs Bengaluru, Kolkata

17 April

Chennaiyin vs Delhi, Chennai

Odisha vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar

18 April

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur, Kozhikode

Goa vs Mumbai City, Goa

19 April

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, Guwahati

20 April

Punjab vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi

23 April

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha, Kozhikode

24 April

NorthEast United vs Goa, Guwahati

East Bengal vs Punjab, Kolkata

25 April

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, Bengaluru

Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur

26 April

Delhi vs Mohammedan, New Delhi

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, Kolkata

28 April

East Bengal vs Odisha, Kolkata

1 May

Jamshedpur vs Goa, Jamshedpur

2 May

Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United, Bhubaneswar

Delhi vs Punjab, New Delhi

3 May

Mohammedan vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata

4 May

Odisha vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar

6 May

Punjab vs Chennaiyin, New Delhi

8 May

Mumbai City vs East Bengal

9 May

Goa vs Mohun Bagan, Goa

Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru, Jamshedpur

10 May

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan, Kozhikode

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin, Guwahati

11 May

Delhi vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi

17 May

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, Bhubaneswar

Kerala Blasters vs Goa, Kozhikode

Jamshedpur vs Odisha, Jamshedpur

Punjab vs Mumbai City, New Delhi

Mohun Bagan vs Delhi, Kolkata

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan, Guwahati

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru, Chennai (ANI)

