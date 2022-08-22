AIFF requests FIFA to lift ban

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has requested football’s world governing body FIFA to lift the ban imposed on it, a day after the Supreme Court’s decision to terminate the mandate of Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by FIFA.

AIFF’s acting general secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”.

“It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.08.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” Dhar wrote to Samoura.

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India,” the letter further stated. — PTI

Polls on September 2

The elections to the AIFF executive committee will be held on September 2 and candidates can file fresh nominations from August 25, the returning officer has announced. Hours after the order, returning officer Umesh Sinha issued a fresh notice, outlining the process afresh. The nominations for the posts can be filed between Thursday and Saturday, while the scrutiny will be done on Sunday (August 28).