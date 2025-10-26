AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: NorthEast United FC set to face Inter Kashi

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC is all set to take on I-League title holders Inter Kashi at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in the ongoing AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 on Sunday, as per the AIFF website.

The fixture has the feel of a classic underdog encounter. NorthEast United FC arrive as the form side, buoyed by their recent Durand Cup title defence and brimming with belief.

Coach Juan Pedro Benali, who has brought tactical clarity and steel to the Highlanders, knows how crucial an early win can be in a competition where only one team from each group qualifies.

"The first game is always very important in these kinds of tournaments. It's the toughest group in the competition. Whichever team advances from here will have a great advantage going into the knockouts," Benali said.

For Inter Kashi, this is a step into the unknown. After a memorable I-League triumph, they will face an uphill task in their first game of the AIFF Super Cup.

In a cruel twist, their foreign players and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas are yet to receive their visas, forcing the club to rely solely on an all-Indian squad for their opener. Goalkeeping coach Abhijit Mondal will take charge from the sidelines.

Mondal, however, put up a brave front. "In football, anything can happen. We've retained a strong core, added exciting young players, and have Habas guiding us remotely. The boys are motivated. We'll fight," he said.

It will be the first-ever meeting between NorthEast and Inter Kashi. Benali, aware of the threat of an untested opponent, said, "Facing Inter Kashi won't be easy. They will be very motivated, and we must be focused. Playing to our strengths will be key."

Inter Kashi captain Sumeet Passi added a touch of steel to the narrative. "We respect NorthEast United. They are in form and full of confidence. But we're here to prove ourselves and won't make it easy for them. It's going to be a proper test of character." (ANI)

