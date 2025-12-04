AIFF Super Cup Semi-finals: FC Goa takes on Mumbai City FC

Fatorda (Goa) [India], December 4 (ANI): The race for a place in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final reaches a boiling point on Thursday, as FC Goa takes on Mumbai City FC in the second semi-final at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

The clash brings together two sides with contrasting rhythms but aligned ambitions. Mumbai City arrive after an extended training block with no competitive fixtures, while FC Goa enter on the back of gruelling AFC Champions League Two commitments.

With not just a place in the final, but also a route back to continental football up for grabs, both sides will look to bring their A-game on Thursday night.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said, "I'm very happy with the work we've done over the last few weeks. The boys are progressing well. Goa are a very good team and are playing in the ACL Two, so they're in full rhythm, but we've prepared as best as possible," Kratky said as quoted from the AIFF website.

Mumbai City have reached their third consecutive semi-final in the Super Cup. Midfielder Brandon Fernandes, eyeing another deep cup run and a first final appearance for the Islanders, echoed the mood within the squad.

"It's a massive semi-final for us, and we've prepared well. We want to win, reach the final, and return to AFC competition. That's our motivation."

Kratky added, "We want to win and learn from the past. Not every season is perfect, but our priority is making fans proud through hard work and character."

Kratky also reaffirmed Mumbai City's footballing identity. He said, "We want to play aggressive, attacking football - the style Mumbai are known for. We are building an environment where every player is important. We prepare so everyone is ready to perform. What matters is heart, character, and commitment."

Fernandes, facing his former club FC Goa with whom he won the Super Cup in 2019, said, "That was in the past. Tomorrow is about the present. Goa is my former team, but that doesn't change anything about this game. My mindset is to stay focused and help the team win.

"Goa are a strong side who've been training for months. We must execute our plans well, focus on our strengths, and make life difficult for them," the midfielder added.

On the other side, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez admitted that his squad faces a very different context.

"We are in a different situation because we are competing in the AFC Champions League Two. We are training more, playing more, but with big gaps between matches. It's mentally demanding, but we are prepared. Playing strong matches is better preparation than training alone. Both teams have advantages. It's one match, and anything can happen," Marquez said

"Playing strong matches helps clubs and players grow. We deserved points in at least two ACL matches but couldn't get them. Still, the experience is vital," Marquez added.

Young defender Ronney Wilson Kharbudon made his FC Goa debut against Al Nassr at home last month and played the full 90 minutes in the reverse fixture in Riyadh. He said, "Playing such matches helps every player improve. It's been a big learning experience. Training has been good since we returned from Iraq (after playing Al Zawraa). We're focused and want to reach the final."

Whenever FC Goa and Mumbai City meet, goals are guaranteed. Sixteen have been scored in their past five clashes. Mumbai City were unbeaten against the Gaurs in 10 consecutive games before Marquez's side ended that streak with a 3-1 win in Mumbai in the last meeting in February.

"Every competition is different. Mumbai City are one of the biggest teams in ISL with strong foreigners and national team players. Yes, we lost some games, but in the last ISL meeting, we won 3-1. Tomorrow will be a different match as both teams want to reach the final," said the Spaniard.

"Goa and Mumbai always play entertaining football. Both teams like to play attacking possession football. It should be a good match, but in football, you never know," Marquez concluded. (ANI)

