AIFF unhappy after players asked to return from national camp

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) strongly denies the reports that appeared in the media regarding the release of players from Mohun Bagan SG to the Senior National Men's team for the Unity Cup, according to a statement.

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"A club official has been quoted in the media that Mohun Bagan SG had written to the AIFF six days ago that the Federation should take responsibility if players get injured outside the FIFA window and alleged that we did not respond," said AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan. "There is no such letter. The AIFF has written four letters to all clubs since April 10 regarding India's participation in the Unity Cup in London.

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"Another misinformation given by the said MBSG official is that the AIFF does not take care of the medical expenses of the players if they get injured. In the 2025-26 season alone, we have spent almost ₹15 lakhs on the treatment of injuries sustained by players of all senior and age group national teams, and their rehab thereafter," said Satyanarayan. "The welfare of our national team players is of paramount importance to the AIFF, and if any player gets injured when they are with us, the AIFF never shies away from bearing their medical and rehab bills."

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The AIFF Deputy Secretary General further went on to narrate how the club had cooperated throughout the biometric VISA process, only to make a U-turn at the last moment.

"The dates of the event were mentioned in all subsequent letters, along with the dates for biometric tests for players, which were fixed as per the club's convenience," he further stated. "The Mohun Bagan SG players attended the biometric test. Obviously, this was done with the club's knowledge as we had written to them."

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Two more emails regarding details of the event were shared with respective clubs, including Mohun Bagan SG. All such emails remained unacknowledged by the club.

Finally, on the night of May 20, AIFF received an email from the MBSG stating that their players will be released "during the FIFA window, and that AIFF may coordinate with the players likewise.

While seven MBSG players were called up, six joined the camp in Bengaluru on May 22. One player was injured.

The AIFF Deputy Secretary General said, "The players contacted our national team manager Velu and said they had approached the management, who agreed to them joining the camp. These six players joined the camp on May 22 and also had a recovery session in the evening. However, they were ordered next morning by the club in their players' Whatsapp group, to not join the national team during their training session in the evening, that the club ordered them not to play outside the FIFA International Window. The head coach Khalid Jamil and manager Velu spoke to the players in question and asked them what they wanted to do. After a quick huddle together, the players informed the national team management that their club had instructed them to not play or train outside the FIFA International Window. Some were emotional, as they made arrangements to leave the camp."

AIFF's Director of National Teams, Subrata Paul stated, "It is deeply unfortunate that players who had already completed their biometric VISA procedures over a month ago were unable to travel at such a late stage. We fully understand that clubs operate under their own set of pressures and commitments, and we remain respectful of that.

"However, given that all concerned parties had been informed of this tournament as early as April 10, an earlier communication of any reservations would have allowed us the time to make the necessary arrangements and ensure no player missed out on an important opportunity.

What saddens us most is the wider impact, not only on the players directly involved, but also on those who might otherwise have been called up in their place," said Paul.

"We have faced similar challenges in the past in the CAFA Nations Cup, and with our U23 national team. Our only hope is that, together, we can find better ways to navigate such moments so that Indian football, and every player who dreams of wearing the national colours, never has to pay the price," he said.

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

10 April: First Communication

The AIFF wrote to Mohun Bagan Super Giant for the first time regarding player requirements for the upcoming international programme.

23 April: Biometric Appointment Confirmed

A second email was sent to the club, formally confirming the scheduling of Mohun Bagan players at the VFS Centre in Kolkata for biometric formalities, and requesting the club's cooperation in releasing the players for this process.

May first week: Tri-Nation Schedule Shared

All clubs were informed of the tri-nation tournament in Tajikistan via a third communication. The departure schedule was shared, with the squad departing from Bangalore on the 24th.

Post-ISL Final Round Draw: Reporting Instructions Issued

Following confirmation of ISL final round fixtures, the AIFF notified clubs that players were required to report in Bangalore on the 22nd. Seven MBSG players were included in the squad; Suhail Bhatt was named as a reserve.

Night Before the ISL Final: Club Raises Objection

For the first time, MBSG communicated that players could only be released during an official FIFA international window -- an objection raised only at this late hour, despite weeks of prior correspondence.

Day after ISL Final (May 22)

Players arrive in Bengaluru for national camp.

Day before departure to London (May 23)

Players are ordered by MBSG to not join training session, and to leave national camp. (ANI)

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